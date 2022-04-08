ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Mechanical issue stalls Harry Potter ride at Universal Studios

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDxod_0f2wLp0N00

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Ca. ( KTLA ) — Nearly a dozen people were stuck on a theme park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday afternoon after the ride encountered a mechanical issue.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the theme park in Universal City around 3:45 p.m. after 11 people became stuck on the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park.

First responders were able to slowly get riders off the theme park ride, which takes riders along an indoor track that Universal says features “sudden tilting, turning and jarring action,” and “abrupt multi-directional motion that turns you on your back.”

The exact type of mechanical issue is unclear at this time. There have not yet been any reports of injuries related to the stalled ride.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Universal City, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Sports
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the Real Reason There's No National Treasure 3

Both National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets were moderate financial successes, leading many fans to assume a number of follow-up adventures would be developed, though star Nicolas Cage recently pointed out that the underwhelming reception to some of his other big-budget movies resulted in studio The Walt Disney Company losing interest in pursuing more films in the series. The concept hasn't entirely been abandoned, as there is a National Treasure TV series coming to Disney+, though it doesn't sound like we'll be seeing Cage reprise his role of Benjamin Franklin Gates anytime soon.
MOVIES
Leavenworth Times

Library to celebrate 25th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter’

The Leavenworth Public Library will host an event for “Harry Potter” fans of all ages on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. The event is free to the public and no registration is required to attend. “We are transforming the library into ‘A Magical Adventure in Diagon Alley,’” said Cindy...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalls#Ktla#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Nicolas Cage names the three Nicolas Cage movies he’d preserve for future generations

Nicolas Cage has revealed which of his films he’d preserve for future generations if forced.The actor participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit on Saturday (9 April) ahead of the release of his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.One question he was asked is which of the many films he’s starred in he would most like to preserve for future generations.Most actors would refuse to answer such a question – but not Cage. He tackled it head on, providing three film titles.One film he picked was Bringing Out the Dead, the Martin Scorsese-directed drama from...
MOVIES
27 First News

Best Harry Potter shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shower curtains provide a dramatic backdrop for any bathroom’s design. As the largest piece of decor in the room, they draw your eye and set the tone for the day. If you want to create a magical space without much effort, a Harry Potter shower curtain can transport everyone in your home to an otherworldly location.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
Android Authority

Where can I watch the Harry Potter movies?

The movies are not on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video, so where can you stream and watch them?. 01Are the Harry Potter movies on Netflix?02Where to watch Harry Potter films03Watch more on HBO Max04FAQ. J.K. Rowling’s hit Harry Potter fantasy novels became true pop-culture fixtures when Warner Bros. adapted...
MOVIES
Harvard Crimson

Top Five Harry Potter Ships That Never Sailed

The Harry Potter fandom has fully embraced shipping culture. By Courtesy of Reilly Brown, Wikimedia Commons. With melodramatic music videos, erotic fanfictions, and witty memes, the Harry Potter fandom has fully embraced shipping culture. Unfortunately, not all these ships have sailed: Here are the top five Harry Potter ships that are not canon.
ENTERTAINMENT
WDW News Today

RUMOR: ‘Lightyear’ Ride Already in Development to Replace Toy Story/Buzz Lightyear Attractions at Disney Parks

Star Cadets and Galactic Heroes alike may have to bid farewell to the current Buzz Lightyear-themed attractions at Disney Parks. Should the upcoming Pixar movie “Lightyear” succeed, the current plan is to update Walt Disney World’s Space Ranger Spin attraction. The more “realistic” aesthetic of the new film would fit better in the updated Florida Tomorrowland, where it would join TRON Lightcycle Run and possibly a Wreck-It Ralph attraction centered around a video game.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in April 2022

April is here! Let’s paint some eggs and hide them, and, depending on where you live, enjoy this brief bit of mild weather before summer comes along to drown us all in sweat. April is a bit quieter this year when it comes to new releases on Disney+, but we’ve still rounded up some great choices to help guide your springtime viewing. In addition to new episodes of original series like Moon Knight and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+ has some other familiar classics as well as exciting new movies and series coming this month. Take a look!
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Justin Bartha Joins Disney+’s ‘National Treasure’, Will Reprise Original Film Role For Series

Click here to read the full article. Disney+’s National Treasure series will see a familiar face as Justin Bartha returns to reprise his role from the movie franchise. Bartha will guest star as Riley Poole and appear opposite stars Lisette Alexis and Catherine Zeta-Jones in the series, a project from Disney Branded Television’s for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature. National Treasure is an expansion of the namesake movie franchise and centers on a young heroine, Jess (Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save...
MOVIES
WANE 15

WANE 15

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy