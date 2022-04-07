Why Russia might struggle to maintain its digital iron curtain

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
In a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide more weapons to his country as Russia regroups and possibly prepares for an even bloodier assault in Ukraine. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the war in Ukraine will have “enormous economic repercussions” in the country and beyond. Yellen told U.S. lawmakers on April 6 that the rising price...
Russian state TV show, Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, accidentally aired the wrong clip of footage from the war in Ukraine, infuriating the host of the show. The television program is known for pushing President Vladimir Putin's propaganda campaign against Ukraine heavily. Host, Vladimir Solovyov, has pushed the narrative that Ukraine is a Nazi regime that needs to be taken down and often cracks jokes about the situation.But last Tuesday's episode of Solovyov's show apparently had a bit of a hiccup, according to Julia Davis' reporting for The Daily Beast.Solovyov was introducing a clip that was meant to show a supposed...
Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
