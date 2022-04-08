ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

'It's every day': Baltimore County man raises concerns about speeding, racing in Owings Mills neighborhood

By Ray Strickland
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
A Baltimore County man is raising concerns about speeding in his Owings Mills neighborhood.

Frazier West, who lives in the area of Dolfield Boulevard near Mill Centre Road, said speeding has been a big problem for years.

“It’s every day. All day,” he said.

West believes drivers are easily going two to three times over the speed limit, which is just 35 miles per hour.

“You can hear sometimes the car before you even see that they are speeding,” he said.

On weekends, he said people are literally meeting each other to race up and down the street.

West calls it dangerous, adding someone was killed on this street just two years ago

“It’s really sad,” he said.

The issues West describes are similar to what neighbors living on Moravia Road in Baltimore told WMAR-2 News on Wednesday.

West said he’s called the county multiple times to raise concerns about the constant speeding and racing

In response, he said a speed camera was added nearby. But he thinks this area of Dolfield near Mill Centre Drive needs one too.

“Adding another speed camera further down will really solve the problem,” West said. “I guarantee you it will slow down the traffic from speeding up and down this particular area.”

West thinks the county needs to act before someone get seriously injured or worse.

“An officer can be somewhere else dealing with something a lot more serious while the speed camera is taking care of the speeding problems that are occurring," West said.

