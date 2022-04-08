Milton council approves memorandum of understanding as city looks to join Edgerton Fire Protection District

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MILTON, Wis. — A proposal that would see the city of Milton and four surrounding townships join the Edgerton Fire Protection District for emergency services has moved one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Wednesday night, the Milton Common Council approved a memorandum of understanding that would help guide the city and townships — the towns of Harmony, Johnstown, Lima and Milton — through the process of joining Edgerton for fire and emergency medical services, the city said in a news release.

“The Council’s approval of this MOU is an important step in our continued discussions with EFPD to ensure we can provide high-quality emergency fire and medical services to Milton residents, businesses and visitors,” Mayor Anissa Welch said in the release. “We look forward to continuing to work with EFPD as it evaluates our petition for membership.”

The four townships seeking to join the fire district still need to review and approve the memorandum before it moves ahead, the release added. Edgerton has already given its approval.

Officials announced the move in January as a way to address fiscal and staffing challenges the current Milton Fire Department is facing. They had considered multiple options, including mergers and shared service models, before requesting to join Edgerton.

At the time, Bryan Meyer, the chairman of the Town of Milton, called the proposal “the best model to pursue… because we believe it represents the best option to serve all of our communities long-term and met our criteria to improve our overall level of service.”

