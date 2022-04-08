ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metroid Dread Update Adds Three New Modes, Patch Notes Released

By Marc Deschamps
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update is now live in on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 2.1.0. This one is sure to be an exciting one for fans of the game, as it adds three new modes: Boss Rush, Survival Rush, and Dread Rush. All three modes are variations on the...

ComicBook

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Update Now Live on All Platforms, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live in all versions of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Version 1.1.0 was released earlier in the week for most platforms, with Switch being the lone exception. The update is now live on that platform as well, and it includes a significant number of balance changes, as well as quality of life improvements. It will be interesting to see how these changes impact each character, and whether they make for a more enjoyable game overall. Full patch notes from the game's official Twitter account can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded Update Live, Patch Notes Released

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded is now live, and it looks like fans will have a lot to enjoy from the midseason update. Vanguard players can jump in now and see for themselves what's been changed, but developer Sledgehammer Games has released full patch notes, so players can also read up on the specifics. While the new content is sure to be the big highlight, fans can expect to see a number of gameplay fixes as well, hopefully making for a better overall experience. Full patch notes from the developer's official website can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.08 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has released a new update for the title, Patch 1.08, that addresses a number of different issues on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. There are still a couple of explicitly known issues that have yet to be fixed, but given the cadence of updates from the developer, it likely won't be long until those are taken care of as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Elden Ring Update 1.04: Full Patch Notes

Elden Ring update 1.04 hit the game Friday, adding offering some minor bug fixes for those roaming the Lands Between. You will have to apply this update if you want to keep playing the game in online mode, but that should not be an issue as the patch is less than a gigabyte small. As such, here's a breakdown of the update 1.04 patch notes for Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroid Dread#Video Game#The R Button
ComicBook

Mario Party Superstars Gets First Update of 2022, Patch Notes Released

Mario Party Superstars released on Nintendo Switch back in October. The game got a day one patch, but has received nothing since. That's pretty atypical these days, but a new update is now live, bringing the game up to version 1.1.1. Sadly, there isn't anything too significant in this update, but it does include a number of bug fixes for a handful of minigames, as well as some improvements for the online features. Hopefully these changes will make for a more enjoyable experience for players! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dead by Daylight Update Fixes New Killer Problems, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight's latest update was announced this week with a new patch released across all platforms to take care of various issues. That's pretty much all it does, however, with the update largely relegated to one that resolves bugfixes affecting different Survivors, Killers, and other parts of the game. The update also had a couple of fixes specifically catering to The Onryō, the new Killer who was added as part of the Sadako Rising Chapter.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 System Software Updates Released, Patch Notes Revealed

PlayStation today released new system software updates for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that bring new features to the consoles. Specifically, for example, players are now able to create and join Open and Closed Parties on PS5 and PS4, and the PS5 now has a number of UI enhancements for trophies and more as well as more accessibility features. Keep reading to check out the full patch notes for both system software updates.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

God of War Receives New PC Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for PlayStation's PC version of God of War has rolled out recently. To kick off this year, Sony ended up bringing the beloved action-adventure title to those on PC and has continued to release new patches in the wake of its launch. Now, those updates have continued to come about this week, although this new patch in question doesn't do a whole lot overall.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Metroid Dread Passes New Sales Milestone

Was a big critical success on Nintendo Switch last year, earning numerous awards, including Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards. The game has also performed well commercially for Nintendo, breaking previous records set by the series. According to GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring, Dread is now the third best-selling Metroid game in the UK, accounting solely for physical sales. Metroid Dread's physical sales are still behind Metroid Prime, and Metroid Prime 3, but it is the best-selling 2D entry in the series. That certainly bodes well for future 2D Metroid games!
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Elden Ring 1.03 patch update adds new characters, quests and more

FromSoftware’s latest title, Elden Ring,has been on shelves for less than a month and it’s already receiving a sizeable update that will add new content as well as improve some existing features.Elden Ring has become nothing short of a runaway success. After selling over 12 million copies in just over three weeks, Bandai Namco have announced a list of patch notes for version 1.03 of the game and quite a lot has changed. For a start, some of the questlines have received an update, as many players have found difficulty completing them and a brand new non-playable character can now...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals Synopsis For Team Rocket's Big Recruit

Pokemon Journeys has spent over one hundred episodes following Ash Ketchum on his victory lap following his first Pokemon Tournament victory within the Alola Region. While the latest season has seen plenty of allies return, some familiar enemies have returned as Team Rocket has remained around the corner throughout the season when it comes to trying to swipe trainers' Pokemon. A new synopsis is hinting that Jesse, James, and Meowth are set to create a recruitment drive for the criminal organization, which might cause problems for Ash and friends.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Is GTA Online Coming to an End? New Rumor Divides Fans

A new rumor claims that GTA Online's final update -- or at least its final major update -- is coming this year right before GTA 6's marketing campaign kicks in. It's hard to imagine this given how much money GTA Online prints, but it's exactly the claim Grand Theft Auto leaker Matheusvictorbr recently made. According to the leaker, the current iteration of GTA Online will get its final DLC/major update sometime this year alongside the start of the GTA 6 marketing campaign, presumably to ensure Grand Theft Auto fans turn their attention to GTA 6. A few different reliable sources have claimed GTA 6 is going to be revealed this year, so this part of the rumor isn't very surprising. The part about GTA Online is new though.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Highlights Yelena's Scariest Look

Attack on Titan's final season has shifted the power structure of the battle between the Eldians of Paradis and the armies of the nation of Marley, as Eren Jaeger seeks to eliminate all people who live outside of the island. While many new characters were introduced over the course of the final season, Yelena was definitely a stand out and one cosplayer has managed to not just capture the Marleyian's aesthetic, but the terrifying look that has become a legendary meme from this season.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals Creepiest Nomu Yet

My Hero Academia has revealed one its scariest Nomu yet with the cliffhanger for the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off! The heated final battle between Koichi Haimawari's Crawler and the explosive Number Six has reached its climax. While the two of them had pushed each other beyond their limits thanks to how much their respective abilities had evolved in their fight, the newest chapter of the series has shaken things up by bringing in the official pro heroes into the situation as now the fight has reached a grand new level. But as fans already know about Number Six, he's far from giving up.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It's still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can't help but feel underwhelmed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Upset With New Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED are unhappy with the latest Nintendo Switch Online freebie. Every month, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get "free" SNES and NES games. If you have the "Expansion Pack" tier, you also get some classic Sega games and N64 games as well. In addition to free games from Nintendo and Sega's past, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- no matter the tier -- get access to exclusive custom icons, which can be unlocked with Platinum Points. Every month, new icons are cycled in. For April, Animal Crossing: New Horizons' characters with birthdays in April are available in icon form. Meanwhile, replacing Super Mario Oddysey from last month is Splatoon 2.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Free Gift

PS4 and PS4 Pro players have been surprised with a free gift. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 -- or any other PlayStation console -- you're set to miss out on this freebie, as it requires a feature that is exclusive to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, this free gift isn't a free game or a free subscription to PS Plus or anything substantial, but free is free. More specifically, and if you haven't already, you can currently redeem the Women Theme 2022, a free PS4 theme. And this is why the freebie doesn't extend to PS5, as PS5 doesn't have themes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of 2022's Biggest Day One Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have two new games, including the subscription service's biggest day one addition so far this year, and it comes courtesy of none other than PlayStation. Just like in 2021, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting the new MLB The Show, in this case, MLB The Show 22, on day one of its release, which is today. And if the deal is anything like the deal Microsoft had in place for MLB The Show 21, it's going to be in the library of the subscription service for at least a year. It's a big move for the second year in a row and may explain why Microsoft is reportedly eyeing up a price increase, as there's no way these types of deals are cheap.
MLB
ComicBook

F1 2022 Reportedly Cutting New Feature

Electronic Arts and Codemasters have yet to officially announce F1 2022, but there have been a number of reports from reputable sources about the game, including from insider Tom Henderson. Henderson previously stated that this year's game will feature crossplay, VR support, and the addition of supercars. While all those aspects are still apparently planned, Henderson's latest report states that supercars will now have a diminished role from what was previously reported. They will still appear in the game, but they can only be used in solo modes, and not in multiplayer.
MOTORSPORTS
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Update Includes One of the Most Divisive RPGs

A new Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate update has added one new day one release and added cloud support to three other games, including one of the most divisive RPGs of all time. The first of these four games, the new day one release, is the most notable given that it's the only actual new addition. If you haven't booted up the subscription service, then what you need to know is that Chinatown Detective Agency has been added, which wouldn't be noteworthy if it wasn't also the release day for the brand new game.
VIDEO GAMES

