Metroid Dread Update Adds Three New Modes, Patch Notes Released

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have two new games, including the subscription service's biggest day one addition so far this year, and it comes courtesy of none other than PlayStation. Just like in 2021, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting the new MLB The Show, in this case, MLB The Show 22, on day one of its release, which is today. And if the deal is anything like the deal Microsoft had in place for MLB The Show 21, it's going to be in the library of the subscription service for at least a year. It's a big move for the second year in a row and may explain why Microsoft is reportedly eyeing up a price increase, as there's no way these types of deals are cheap.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO