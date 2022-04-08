COVID-19: Dalton, GA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 199,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 5, bringing the total count to more than 79.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 974,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 8.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 10.2 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 17.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Dalton, GA metro area consists of Whitfield County and Murray County. As of April 5, there were 31,574.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Dalton residents, the 18th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,597.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Dalton metro area, Whitfield County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 5, there were 32,602.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Whitfield County, the most of any county in Dalton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Murray County, there were 28,876.7 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Dalton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Dalton metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.0%.

