ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lauren Sanchez: Red Carpet moments over the years

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hmAR_0f2wHj6500

Lauren Sanchez has been walking red carpets with her boyfriend Jeff Bezos lately, but the Emmy award-winning journalist has been walking them for years. Take a look at some of the helicopter pilot’s best red carpet moments over the years.

RELATED:

Lauren Sanchez shares Jeff Bezos’ sweetest side! Tycoon bakes a batch of cookies for the kids

Lauren Sanchez recognizes ‘fierce Latinas who just completely inspire me’ for International Women’s Day

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shows off her tiny waist on Instagram

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jM74D_0f2wHj6500

2003

Lauren played the “Chopper Newscaster’ in the film Hollywood Homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAnOc_0f2wHj6500

2003

She was pretty in pink at the world premiere of Bruce Almighty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvKup_0f2wHj6500

2005

The former EXTRA host made a cameo on The Longest Yard as herself and looked stunning at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlnTe_0f2wHj6500

2007

Lauren at the Cartier’s 2007 Golden Globes After Party in Beverly Hills, California,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpcvK_0f2wHj6500

2010

She chose an all black look at the 2010 American Music Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjV2H_0f2wHj6500

2011

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IuhMI_0f2wHj6500

2018

As a correspondent on Extra, Sanchez interviewed some of the biggest names in Hollywood, in 2018 she looked amazing at the 25th anniversary celebration of the show.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

These Famous Exes Walked the Oscars Red Carpet Together Before They Split

The 94th annual Academy Awards are right around the corner, and we’re looking back on the red carpet tradition we’ve always loved most: the chance for couples to take their highly photographed stroll down the red carpet. There’s so much we can read into who our favorite celebrities have chosen to take to the Oscars over the years, as it’s usually not an honor bestowed lightly and is often saved for fiancés, spouses, or in some cases relatives. To give you a modern-day example: It’s a no-brainer that we have pics of Ben Affleck with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and ex-wife Jennifer Garner on the red carpet over the years. But if Affleck had attended this year’s Oscars with now-ex girlfriend Ana de Armas? That would have been a major, major moment in that couple’s history — and a sign that things were getting really serious.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posed With Teen Daughter Chance on the Oscars Red Carpet Last Night

Click here to read the full article. A lot happened at the Oscars last night. The 94th Academy Awards featured touching acceptance speeches, exciting wins for nominees, and some shocking moments that no one could have predicted prior to the evening’s festivities. But before the official telecast of the Oscars got underway, we saw some of the biggest stars in Hollywood hit the red carpet and pose for a number of photos, including Sean Combs and his 16-year-old daughter Chance Combs. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looked so proud to have his teen daughter by his side on the red carpet for Hollywood’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Decider.com

Kevin Costner’s Sunglasses Stole the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

While everyone has been freaking out and tweeting about The Slap, I found myself hunting the news over something else entirely: Kevin Costner’s super stylish sunglasses. The star of Peacock‘s hit series Yellowstone hit the red carpet with his wife Christine Baumgartner wearing a tux, but added a pair of sunglasses to his look for the evening. My search for these coveted pair of shades didn’t take me too long–and, as I discovered, they’re not too pricey, either. Sold by Oliver Peoples, the Ollis Sun Sunglasses feature a sleek jet-black design with simple silver markings highlighting the front and sides of...
RETAIL
shefinds

Jason Momoa Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update On His Relationship With Lisa Bonet: ‘We’re Not Getting Back Together’

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Lady Gaga Skipped the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet While Wearing a Dreamy Tulle Gown

While she may not be up for any Academy Awards this year — her role of Patrizia Regazzi in House of Gucci not getting a nod is honestly unbelievable — Lady Gaga arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party before heading to Hollywood's biggest night to party and present. When it was announced that she'd be on stage to hand out a trophy, fans expected a major fashion moment and the superstar (and former nominee) didn't disappoint, wearing a dreamy cream gown while posing alongside longtime friend, David Furnish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jason Momoa Replaces Wedding Ring On Solo Oscars Outing As Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

Jason Momoa hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet solo amid rumors that he and estranged wife Lisa Bonet are reconciling. On Sunday, the Game Of Thrones actor, 42, was the epitome of debonair at the Dolby Theatre, decorating his black suit with a blue and yellow pocket square to show support to Ukraine. Both he and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz later took the stage as presenters.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Red Ruled on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. On Sunday night, many celebrities stepped out on the Oscars carpet donning bright red. Nominees Kirsten Dunst and Ariana DeBose — in a Valentino couture pantsuit — were among the guests who opted for the bold hue. Rounding out the color trend were Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano and “Coda” star Marlee Matlin in Monique Lhuillier. The color trend even extended to menswear, with “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu wearing a custom Versace suit.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Red on the 2022 Oscars Red CarpetPhotos...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills#American Music Awards#Red Carpet#The Longest Yard#Golden Globes After Party
Deadline

Regina Hall On Co-Hosting The Oscars, Category Controversy & Plans To “Roast A Couple Of People Here And There”

Click here to read the full article. “It’s really trying to bring the show together, to keep the show moving, so that people are entertained.” That’s part of Regina Hall and her co-hosts m.o. this year in hosting the Oscar ceremony; the actress speaking with Deadline at our SXSW studio in Austin, TX. Hall made a pitstop at SXSW during her busy March to promote her new horror movie, Master, which hits Prime Video and select theaters this Friday. The Mariama Diallo directed movie made its world premiere at Sundance. Talking about the challenges in hosting the Oscars on March 27, Hall expounds, that...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Kanye West: Rapper ”Missing” Following Split From Kim Kardashian

It was a feeling of sadness that washed over Kanye West after the judge granted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian single status. Indeed, after the latter filed for divorce, the rapper did the impossible to win her back. Small gifts, posts on his social accounts, etc. All these attempts ended in...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy