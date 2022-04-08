ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

State officials: Bird flu found at Indiana duck farm

By Associated Press
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvSnV_0f2wHegS00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Avian influenza has been detected in a northern Indiana duck farm, state officials say, marking the disease’s spread to a third poultry species.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Thursday night that laboratory testing of a commercial duck flock in Elkhart County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus.

It says the samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa. The agency says the duck flock has an estimated 4,000 birds, the agency said.

Bird flu was detected earlier this year at six turkey farms in southern Indiana’s Dubois and Greene counties.

TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk | Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says
| Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bird flu at Palmyra egg farm; millions of chickens, eggs to be destroyed

PALMYRA, Wis. - Nearly three million chickens and eggs will need to be destroyed now that Wisconsin officials confirm cases of bird flu at a Jefferson County farm. It is the first case in the state since 2015. The Wisconsin Department Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed cases of bird...
PALMYRA, WI
US News and World Report

France Lets Some Farms Asphyxiate Poultry Flocks to Stop Bird Flu

PARIS (Reuters) - France has authorised some farmers to kill their poultry by asphyxia to stop a rapid spread of bird flu that has made it difficult for veterinary services to cope with massive culling, French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday. The practice, allowed only because of a...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Government
Elkhart County, IN
Government
County
Elkhart County, IN
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Dubois, IN
Local
Indiana Industry
Elkhart County, IN
Business
Elkhart County, IN
Industry
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Flu#Duck#Ap#Iupui#Meteor#Ams
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRTV

WRTV

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy