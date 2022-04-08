ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Weather: Less Wind Leads To A Warm Start For Weekend

By First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER(CBS)- After 3 days of relentless wind, things will be calming down Friday. A warming ridge of high pressure is finally working to push out the huge wind producing trough and jet stream that had produced tropical storm and hurricane force winds across the state this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2xxG_0f2wHKE200

(credit: CBS)

Winds over the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs will drop way down on Friday. So much that the peak wind gusts are expected to sink into the 5 to 15 mph zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QWLR_0f2wHKE200

(credit: CBS)

Winds may still be blowing in some of the mountains and higher foothills but even those will be weaker. Some gusts may blow 25 to 35 mph in some of those elevated areas. East of Limon and Fort Morgan Friday’s gusts may kick up to 10 to 25 mph during the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzwaM_0f2wHKE200

(credit: CBS)

The wind will finally die down just in time for The Colorado Rockies home opening baseball game. With wind gusts only around 5 to 15 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xvhRm_0f2wHKE200

(credit: CBS)

Looking ahead for Saturday, high pressure will get a warming southwesterly wind flowing across the state. This will push many temperatures across the lower elevations into the 70s! Including Denver with a high expected in the mid to upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwDXX_0f2wHKE200

(credit: CBS)

Another colder low pressure trough will slide in on Sunday cooling things down and bringing wind back across the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZaxh_0f2wHKE200

(credit: CBS)

This will be the start of a cooler unsettled pattern that will bring snow back to the mountains on Sunday with a few sprinkles over the eastern plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QIbNe_0f2wHKE200

(credit: CBS)

This cool change will last into the middle of the week ahead with several chances for rain and snow.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Rain becoming snow overnight, cold start to weekend

Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Hazardous gusty winds will be howling

Batten down the hatches today, and prepare for some of our strongest winds of the season! Strong, gusty, southwest winds are on the way today as a very chilly Pacific storm hits the northwest with rain and snow, while winds and cooler air will plow into the desert. Blowing dust, power outages, and strong crosswinds […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Limon, CO
City
Fort Morgan, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Colorado Rockies#Hurricanes
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Florida Star

Pattern Flip To Return Downpours, Severe Weather To Southern US

In a dramatic reversal of the seasons, portions of the South that dealt with record cold over the weekend will experience a resurgence of warm, moist air that will reignite the risk of downpours and severe weather early this week. Temperatures took a nosedive behind the large storm that brought...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Snow, wind to sweep across northern tier of the U.S.

Residents across the north-central U.S. are in for another stormy week, as a dose of winter weather and strong winds are expected to spread across the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest. The storm is first expected to impact the West Coast, bringing rain and mountain snow to portions of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Strong Wind Knocks Semi Truck Over In Larimer County

LIVERMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one semi truck in northern Colorado could not withstand the strong wind gusts on Sunday. Livermore Fire Protection District responded to U.S. 287 at around 8 a.m. when a semi rolled over near mile marker 377. Fire officials say no one was hurt, but fuel spilled and had to be contained. US287 at MM 377 scene is now clear. The road is open, continue to use caution due to high winds thanks @CSP_Larimer for the assistance. pic.twitter.com/ukdqJfn445 — Livermore Fire Protection District (@FireLivermore) April 10, 2022 The roadway was reopened a few hours later at around noon. We could see 40 mph gusts in the Denver metro area, 60 mph gust across the higher terrain and 50 mph gusts on the Eastern Plains.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy