Colorado Weather: Less Wind Leads To A Warm Start For Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- After 3 days of relentless wind, things will be calming down Friday. A warming ridge of high pressure is finally working to push out the huge wind producing trough and jet stream that had produced tropical storm and hurricane force winds across the state this week.

Winds over the Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs will drop way down on Friday. So much that the peak wind gusts are expected to sink into the 5 to 15 mph zone.

Winds may still be blowing in some of the mountains and higher foothills but even those will be weaker. Some gusts may blow 25 to 35 mph in some of those elevated areas. East of Limon and Fort Morgan Friday’s gusts may kick up to 10 to 25 mph during the day.

The wind will finally die down just in time for The Colorado Rockies home opening baseball game. With wind gusts only around 5 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead for Saturday, high pressure will get a warming southwesterly wind flowing across the state. This will push many temperatures across the lower elevations into the 70s! Including Denver with a high expected in the mid to upper 70s.

Another colder low pressure trough will slide in on Sunday cooling things down and bringing wind back across the state.

This will be the start of a cooler unsettled pattern that will bring snow back to the mountains on Sunday with a few sprinkles over the eastern plains.

This cool change will last into the middle of the week ahead with several chances for rain and snow.