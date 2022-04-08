ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘Tremendously exciting’: Community comes together to resurrect century-old church

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8w4s_0f2wHFoP00

SPOKANE, Wash. — A dilapidated century-old church is being resurrected in the Perry District.

Built in 1909, the church sits at the corner of East Hartson Avenue and South Arthur Street. The church started out as a German Baptist Church more than a hundred years ago. It then became the Arthur Street Baptist church and finally the Saint Matthews Baptist church. The space also played a central role for people to meet during the Civil Rights movement. It’s been vacant since 2006, but the new owners want to bring the church back to life while rebuilding and preserving its history.

“It has been an eyesore,” said Daniel Miller. He lives near the church and has always wanted to see someone step up and restore it.

A new owner is committed to the restoration.

“Hearing that this building that we had driven by for 6 years living here was available and that we might be able to acquire it was tremendously exciting,” said Father Carter Smith-Stepper. He took over the church and has been making small improvements for just over a year now.

The congregation is still pretty small, but Smith-Stepper has big plans in mind for the church. He says he wants to “try to restore it to the way it was in 1909 when they built it.”

He doesn’t just want the church to be for his congregation. He wants to make it a place everyone can be a part of, and neighbors have some suggestions.

“They just need to add a little coffee shop on the corner,” Miller said with a chuckle.

The corner church needs a lot of work like new carpet, better insulation and modern plumbing. The first goal, however, is to paint the exterior to get rid of all the chipping paint. A local paint store already donated all the paint to complete the project, but they’re still looking for donations and volunteers to help with the undertaking.

“We’re glad to see them do something with that historical building, finally,” Miller added.

If you want to learn more about the church’s history, click HERE.

You can also support the church’s rehab efforts HERE. The ultimate goal is to totally restore the space to what it looked like in 1909 so it could earn the status of a historic property in the Inland Northwest.

*If you are considering a contribution to a GoFundMe account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
Morning Journal

Lorain: Groups come together for Keep Our Communities Safe

A handful of organizations with a mission to help the underserved and the underprivileged came together on March 11 to provide a one-stop assistance party in downtown Lorain. Free food was available as was testing for COVID-19 and HIV, according to the event’s organizer, Alisha Gatlin, founder and Executive Director of the Cleveland-based Love In Action Ohio. Gatlin partnered with Lorain-based God’s Kngdom, to put on the event, dubbed officially as Keep Our Communities Safe, in the basement at 423 Washington Ave.
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
ABC Big 2 News

Community coming together to help victims of fire

BIG SPRING, Texas — Several local families were forced out of their homes by flames after their apartment building was destroyed over the weekend. Now people in the surrounding community are coming together to help. On Saturday afternoon, Big spring Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire that started at Bent Tree […]
BIG SPRING, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

Botched tree removal job destroys Bellevue home

A tree removal job went terribly wrong in Bellevue on Monday, sending a 140-foot Douglas fir tree crashing down into a home in the Newport Hills neighborhood. The neighbor who owned the tree told KIRO7 he was hoping to get the tree cut down for free in exchange for the wood.
KAKE TV

Wichita area churches come together to raise money for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Wichita area churches are coming together to help Ukrainian refugees by sending donations to one Pastor who is currently in Poland. Pastor Chad Pickering with New Life Wichita is currently in Poland, but he said GracePoint Church and Hope Community Church have donated thousands of dollars in aid. Staff at those churches said when they heard about Pickering’s trip, partnering was a no-brainer.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#German Baptist Church
KCCI.com

Newton community comes together to bring in donations for Ukraine

NEWTON, Iowa — People in Newton are coming together to help gather donations for Ukraine. Newton is sister-cities with Smila, a city in Central Ukraine. On Thursday, March 31, Newton-based organization OPEN-Organization Promoting Everlasting Neighbors is planning a pasta dinner fundraiser for the war-torn country. Both the pasta and pasta sauce are donated by Barilla. The dinner is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at First Lutheran Church.
NEWTON, IA
Austin Chronicle

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection

The Balcones Community Orchestra presents soloist Carlysta Tran performing Haydn's Violin Concerto in G Major. Dr. Robert Radmer conducts the one-hour concert.
AUSTIN, TX
KEPR

Community comes together for clean-up event at Sylvester Park

PASCO, Wash. — Earlier this week we showed you the City of Pasco's plan to put in the first mini-pitch soccer courts coming to the area. Now, the community is coming together to help clean Sylvester Park and help get ready for the project to begin. At the event,...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
McDonough County Voice

Remembering others who are hurting during Holy Week

This is Holy Week and there will be several services at your local churches.  Living Faith will have a Passover Seder meal on Maundy Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m.  There is a Good Friday Tenebrae service beginning at 7 p.m.  This is a rather somber service. Easter sunrise service will begin at 6:30 a.m. followed by breakfast from 7:45-8:45a.m. and the regular service will be at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. If you do not...
PLYMOUTH, IL
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy