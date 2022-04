Montgomery County homeowners affected by COVID-19 and unable to pay property tax can get some relief thanks to a new program with the Montgomery County Tax Office. Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae announced the program this week that will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to help homeowners impacted by the pandemic avoid foreclosure of their homestead. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is implementing the program in Texas.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO