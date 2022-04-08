ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos bringing back former Alabama defensive back

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Denver Broncos didn’t confirm Thursday night reports that they were re-signing safety Kareem Jackson – at least, not in so many words. But the Broncos did tweet a GIF of the former Alabama standout flexing his biceps, which might be just as good. Jackson had been...

