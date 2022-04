The young outfielder will now play for the Charlotte Knights. The weather in Arizona finally cooperated Sunday, and that was good news for the Chicago White Sox as they captured a victory over the Cincinnati Reds in their spring training opener. Tim Anderson drove in a run for the White Sox out of the leadoff spot, and Seby Zavala hit his first home run of the Cactus League campaign in…

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO