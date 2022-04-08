ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD searches Northridge Fashion Center for robbery suspects

By Sareen Habeshian
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Police searched for four robbery suspects at the Northridge Fashion Center on Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., police received a call from the mall at 9301 Tampa Ave. regarding a possible robbery, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the mall as they searched for four suspects in the robbery.

Police eventually located the suspects’ vehicle, which was described as a burgundy sedan, and a pursuit began, LAPD said.

The brief pursuit ended when the suspects ditched their vehicle and fled on foot into the mall.

Officers searched the area and were able to detain two of the four suspects in the robbery. The other two are still outstanding, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

