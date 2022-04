Time may be running out for Southaven and other DeSoto County cities to get local legislation passed allowing them to extend or enact local tourism taxes. Lawmakers have until Friday to introduce local bills, but according to Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, the city’s one percent tax on restaurants is in danger of expiring because three local representatives who are anti-tax want it to go away for good.

DESOTO COUNTY, MS ・ 18 DAYS AGO