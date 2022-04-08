Horseplay Or Harassment? DaBaby’s Viral Attempt To Kiss Fan Sparks Debate On Consent

The career of controversial rap star DaBaby has been going rocky at best following the backlash from his homophobic rant last summer at Rolling Loud Miami . Unfortunately, the fallout doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon given a string of chaotic headlines in the media lately.

The latest drama in DaBaby’s life has some even calling the rapper out for alleged sexual assault after a clip recently went viral that caught him trying to forcibly kiss a fan.

The clip is as bizarre as the claim itself, showing the 30-year-old Interscope signee literally grabbing the fan’s face as she tries to pull away. Not only does he not seem to notice the handful of other fans crowding around with camera phones, but he also seems to be stumbling and quite intoxicated throughout the whole ordeal.

The “SUGE” rapper seemed to respond via his Instagram Stories by writing the following over a video grab of the viral clip: “Y’all Go head on man. Me & my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on.” Whether or not that’s his way of saying it was just a joke is hard to decipher, but it’s quite clear that no one should ever think it’s okay to forcibly put their hands on someone. Hopefully DaBaby realized that in this situation and it doesn’t happen again.

Following the incident, many took to social media to give their opinions on the situation and debate if DaBaby was guilty of any nonconsensual behavior. Take a look at some of the standout remarks below, and let us know what you think as well:

1. Dababy can’t go a month without embarrassing himself

via @OvOBrezzzy

2. dababy PR team every week

3. we need a documentary on dababy downfall

via @kirawontmiss

4. dababy has somehow managed to stay relevant for literally everything but his music lmaoo

via @raptalksk

5. DaBaby still having a career is proof that cancel culture isn’t real

via @RightWingCope

6. * dababy sexually harrassing a fan because he thinks people should accept because he is famous

via @bahiyyihreal

7. People saying DaBaby got curved like what he did wasn’t assault lmao

via @_Somebody_Son

8. Dababy’s PR team every 3-5 business days:

via @iTalkWet

9. That video of dababy is wild asf. See how angry he got when that woman rejected him?

via @saturnsrebirth

10. ‘dababy sexually assaults a fan’

via @CENTERlTUS