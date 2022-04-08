ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Happy Beer Day! And while we’re at it, Happy Burrito Day! So much to celebrate, so little time

 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, April 7, is National Beer Day , and I know what you might be thinking. Where do they come up with this stuff? National Beer Day sounds as silly as National Lost Sock Memorial Day – which, by the way, is a real thing. National Beer Day was inspired by none other than President Franklin D. Roosevelt and for a reasonably legitimate reason.

April 7 commemorates the 1933 signing of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which allowed Americans to buy and drink low-alcohol content beer and wine. It was kind of a precursor to the repeal of Prohibition later that same year. Upon signing the legislation, FDR uttered the immortal words, “I think this would be a good time for a beer.” No, really, he actually said that.

So, where in Bakersfield is a good place to celebrate National Beer Day? Other than the nearest convenience store beer cooler, I mean. Well, connoisseurs of the suds have many fine beer pubs to choose from — places that make and sell craft beers.

You may be surprised to learn Kern County has 20 companies licensed by the state Alcohol Beverage Control to make and sell beer. And several of those companies, most notable Lengthwise Brewing, have multiple retail beer making operations.

I went to Temblor Brewing Company on Buck Owens Boulevard to celebrate National Beer Day.

Becazuse, as the bartender told me, “You know what they say. Every day is Beer Day at Temblor.”

Given the never ending, ever changing flavors and varieties on tap here, we can take that literally. Such is the evolution of the industry since FDR poured himself that first lager in 1933.

I’d urge you to drink responsibly of course – and for starters that means don’t drink on an empty stomach.

Naturally I have suggestions in that area as well.

Thursday also happened to be National Burrito Day . And I am not referring to “little donkeys” — I’m referring to the flour tortilla wrapped meal. Today, the burrito has been elevated to art form.

“Anything you can think of,” Dallas Seigel, one of the managers at Taco Bros., told me, “we can throw it in a burrito.”

There may be more worthy establishments in Kern County preparing world class burritos than there are brew pubs. And, as mentioned previously, that’s saying something.

I later went to Sancho’s on 18th Street, where they clearly serve anyone.

“You know, Bob,” one client told me, “I came here to eat a burrito in peace.”

That client was 17 Sunrise anchor Alex Fisher, a regular here. He acknowledges that Mexican cuisine, and burritos in particular, is a dominant cuisine.

“The burrito is becoming more of the American staple,” he said. “If you really think about it. You can’t beat just a plain bean and cheese burrito, and then you can put some type of chicken or beef in it or something like that.”

It’s true. The burrito has conquered America in ways Ray Kroc could only have dreamed about 70 years ago. Eat up! You know what to wash it down with. So … Happy National Beer Day. And Happy National Burrito Day. This wouldn’t also happen to be National Cheesecake Day, would it? No, I suppose not.

