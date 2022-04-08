ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What is the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent based on?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FAMED actor Nicholas Cage took on a variety of roles throughout his lengthy acting career.

For Cage's starring appearance in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, audiences will get a chance to see the actor portray another challenging character - Nicholas Cage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3rWY_0f2wCnJ600
Fans are curious to know whether or not Nick Cage's new movie is based on him or not

What is the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent based on?

On December 21, 2021, Lionsgate released the teaser trailer for the Nicholas Cage-led movie, Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Upon viewing the teaser, fans thought the film was based on Cage's real-life due to his portrayal of himself.

Under the YouTube trailer, one user commented: "The idea of Nic Cage making a bigger comeback as Nic Cage, is the most Nic Cage thing he could do."

A second one said: "Normally I'd say a movie that is completely based around how bizarre an actor can be would be terrible.... except that its about Nick Cage, and that changes everything. This looks lit!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433JWY_0f2wCnJ600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SBGA_0f2wCnJ600

"Not only is the premise of this movie and it's subject such a unique and hilarious concept, but it's possible that Nicolas Cage might be the only actor with a crazy celebrity arc and the self-awareness and willingness to be it's star," said another.

Despite the star portraying a fictionalized version of himself, the motion picture is exactly that - a work of fiction and not based on any of Cage's real life.

The actor was reluctant to sign on to the flick at first, due to his perception of the role being similar to what the fans initially thought.

The star told The Hollywood Reporter: "I wanted no part of it."

"But when I got Tom [Gormican's] letter, then I thought, 'OK, he’s not just trying to mock so-called Nick Cage - there is a real interest in some of the earlier work.'"

"I also really responded to the Nicky character, this younger version of myself."

Cage added: "Fans have created this other persona that has a life of its own."

"It’s like their Frankenstein’s monster, and so I’m playing with that."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Unbearable Weight’ Gets Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score, a Career Best

Nicolas Cage is getting some of the best reviews of his career … for playing Nicolas Cage. The actor’s new comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent currently has a rare 100 percent critics‘ score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: 'Atlanta' Season Opener, Nicolas Cage Film 'Unbearable Weight' Set for Fest'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Nicolas Cage ('Pig') The reviews follow the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As there are only 15 reviews so far, it’s probable that...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Pedro Pascal Has Three Perfect Words To Describe His New Movie With Nic Cage, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Pedro Pascal has been on quite the film and TV roll over the last several years, from antagonizing Gal Gadot’s Diana of Themyscira as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, to traveling around the Star Wars universe as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Next up, we’ll be seeing Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which sees him acting opposite Nicolas Cage, who’s playing… well, Nicolas Cage! This movie is about a month away from playing in theaters, and Pascal has three perfect words to describe it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nic Cage
Person
Nicholas Cage
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Covers Her Stomach With Her Purse 3 Days Before Announcing Pregnancy

Britney Spears walked outside with Sam Asghari while wearing a short-sleeved orange mini dress on April 8 and held her purse up to the area where there would be a baby bump. Britney Spears, 40, happily surprised fans on April 11, when she revealed she is expecting her third child, and just days before she was spotted covering her apparent baby bump. The singer was photographed walking outside with her fiancé Sam Asghari on April 8 and showed off an orange short-sleeved flared out mini dress with a plunging neckline. She was carrying a purse during the outing and seemed to hold it up to her stomach area as she passed cameras while looking straight ahead.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Oystering: The new dating trend that is here to stay

Break-ups are the worst feeling ever and no matter how much we try to keep a bond forever, what's not meant to be is just not meant to be. While there are not-so-pleasant dating trends out there, oystering is something that single people will actually enjoy. No, it doesn’t mean you eat a lot of oysters to find your way through the singleton kingdom. It’s more uplifting than that!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Lionsgate
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
E! News

Sam Asghari Reacts to Britney Spears’ Pregnancy

Watch: Britney Spears' Fiance Sam Asghari Talks Wedding Plans. She did it again! Britney Spears is about to be a mom of three. After the "Womanizer" singer, 40, announced that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting, the soon-to-be-father took to social media to celebrate the news with his followers.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Girls5Eva’ Season 2 Trailer: The Pressure’s on as Sara Bareilles Leads the Band’s Second Chance at Stardom

Click here to read the full article. It’s never too late to become a star. Peacock’s hit musical series “Girls5Eva” returns for Season 2 May 5, with Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Gloria (Paula Pell), and Summer (Busy Philipps) trying for a second chance at stardom as fictional ’90s pop group Girls5Eva. Check out the trailer below. The girl group set out to become a “two-hit wonder” band as Dawn is tasked with penning an entire (and “undeniable”) album in just six weeks. “Season 2 of ‘Girls5eva’ answers the simple question: What would happen if ‘Girls5eva’ was renewed for a second...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Camila Cabello performs 'Bam Bam,' 'Psychofreak' on 'Today'

April 12 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello took to the stage on Today. The 25-year-old singer and actress performed her songs "Bam Bam" and "Psychofreak" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC morning show. "Bam Bam" and "Psychofreak" both appear on Cabello's new album, Familia. Cabello said in an interview on Today...
MUSIC
The Independent

Voices: Britney’s pregnancy news isn’t political – but it’s satisfying all the same

What a time to be alive: J-Lo and Ben Affleck are engaged, Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson and Britney Spears is PREGNANT!!Taking to Instagram last night, Britney shared a lengthy update with her 40.5 million followers, discussing how on her latest trip to Maui, Hawaii, she had lost weight, only to gain it again on her return. Putting it down to being “food pregnant”, she and husband Sam Asghari shrugged off the changes to her body, only to have it confirmed four days later that she was, in fact, baby pregnant.But the post, which was accompanied by an image...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

He was the Disney Channel’s next big star but died at 20. Now Cameron Boyce’s parents want you to know why

For the parents of the late actor Cameron Boyce, watching a new posthumously-released movie is a complicated matter.For his mother, Libby Boyce, it is a shuddering experience. She says there are not five minutes that pass when she doesn’t think of her 20-year-old son, who died two years ago after suffering an epileptic attack. “Just looking at the freckle on his neck, or a little movement he makes, it’s just raw, she says.For his father, Victor Boyce, the experience of watching the film, Runt, and seeing his son, is less heartbreaking than not being able to talk to him afterwards,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Bell wows in plunging bridesmaid dress – see wedding photos

Kristen Bell looked simply stunning as she attended her friends' wedding in a fringed pink dress. The Good Place actress, 41, took to Instagram to share snaps of herself posing in her chic bridesmaid dress alongside the bride. Her frock featured a plunging neckline and cut-outs around the waist that showed off her toned abs. The skirt finished mid-thigh, but tasselled tiers fell to the floor to give the appearance of a maxi dress.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
385K+
Followers
18K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy