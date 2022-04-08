FAMED actor Nicholas Cage took on a variety of roles throughout his lengthy acting career.

For Cage's starring appearance in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, audiences will get a chance to see the actor portray another challenging character - Nicholas Cage.

Fans are curious to know whether or not Nick Cage's new movie is based on him or not

What is the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent based on?

On December 21, 2021, Lionsgate released the teaser trailer for the Nicholas Cage-led movie, Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Upon viewing the teaser, fans thought the film was based on Cage's real-life due to his portrayal of himself.

Under the YouTube trailer, one user commented: "The idea of Nic Cage making a bigger comeback as Nic Cage, is the most Nic Cage thing he could do."

A second one said: "Normally I'd say a movie that is completely based around how bizarre an actor can be would be terrible.... except that its about Nick Cage, and that changes everything. This looks lit!"

"Not only is the premise of this movie and it's subject such a unique and hilarious concept, but it's possible that Nicolas Cage might be the only actor with a crazy celebrity arc and the self-awareness and willingness to be it's star," said another.

Despite the star portraying a fictionalized version of himself, the motion picture is exactly that - a work of fiction and not based on any of Cage's real life.

The actor was reluctant to sign on to the flick at first, due to his perception of the role being similar to what the fans initially thought.

The star told The Hollywood Reporter: "I wanted no part of it."

"But when I got Tom [Gormican's] letter, then I thought, 'OK, he’s not just trying to mock so-called Nick Cage - there is a real interest in some of the earlier work.'"

"I also really responded to the Nicky character, this younger version of myself."

Cage added: "Fans have created this other persona that has a life of its own."

"It’s like their Frankenstein’s monster, and so I’m playing with that."

