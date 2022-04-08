ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Police bodycam video released in alleged brutality case in Indiana

Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody camera video was released by...

Amanda Kendall
4d ago

dude fell pretty hard right in his face and head. I don't think this was the cops fault. I mean he's lucky they just tazzered him and not shot him. so why all the out rage?

Scrotie Mcboogerballs
4d ago

The body cam clearly shows he ran the officer did his job and the guy had a gun who knows how this could have went but clearly the officer was in the right

Seth C
4d ago

he ran. what's the controversy? clearly he thought he had something to hide. I get being upset as the family but at the same time.....nice try.

cbs17

Bodycam video, photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released more photos and body camera video related to its investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget. Bodycam video recorded on Jan. 9 showed deputies initially knocked on the door of the wrong hotel room before realizing their error.
ORLANDO, FL
WEHT/WTVW

3 arrested in connection to shooting death in Indiana

WHITLEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Fort Wayne residents have been arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of Curtis E. Thomas. Earlier this week, Thomas’ body was found on the side of road with a gunshot wound to the chest. Following up a week’s worth of investigative leads, detectives say they located and apprehended […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
