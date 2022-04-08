ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginians reflect on historic Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation

By Shelby Brown
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mRrS_0f2wB1BO00

RICHMOND, Va. -- April 7, 2022, marked a historic day in the Senate and in the United States as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.

"I'm just excited that this has happened and I just have an overwhelming sense of hope and pride in her and in our country," Judge Birdie Hairston-Jamison said.

The monumental moment isn't lost on Judge Hairston-Jamison. She is a retired judge who served for nearly 25 years on the bench in Virginia's 13th judicial district.

"When I first became a lawyer in Virginia in 1982, I was back in private practice in Roanoke. There were no women and no Black judges at all. Only older white gentlemen. So just seeing the diversity now and understanding that this wonderful judge will become the first African American judge on the Supreme Court is just amazing to me," Hairston-Jamison said.

Hairston-Jamison was sitting in the Senate chambers on the first day of the confirmation hearings for Judge Jackson.

"The overwhelming feeling I had was just a sense of pride, just understanding that she was going to be such a positive role model for other little Black and Brown girls but also for all little girls," Hairston-Jamison said.

State delegate Delores McQuinn found herself glued to the television on Thursday, overcome with joy as she and her eight-year-old granddaughter shared in the historic moment.

"And as she was watching, I was taking pictures of her watching because I want her to understand again, and she may not understand to the fullest degree today, but she watched history in the making. It was just a very proud moment."

McQuinn said she's using this moment to share with young people what happens when you work hard, know your worth and stand on your faith. She believes it's a defining moment for African American women around the world.

"We are often challenged and we are always questioning our confidence and our competency. This confirmation sent a very clear message once again, it proves that we, too, are Americans. Thank you for pressing forward. Thank you for persevering. Thank you for keeping your eyes on the prize because you then become a role model for young people," McQuinn said.

During Thursday's confirmation, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watched from the White House with President Biden.

She will be officially sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court Justice this summer.

Comments / 48

Barnacle Bill
4d ago

Her husband is a doctor, her father is a lawyer, Mom is a teacher… Ketanji Brown Jackson is a judge and a prospective Supreme Court Justice! She truly represents the black struggle in America today?

Reply(8)
16
kelleybrothersconstruction
4d ago

this person which is a woman says clearly that she can't describe what a woman actually is...is...... that says ALL WE NEED TO KNOW

Reply(3)
21
KQ
4d ago

A struggle? Say that to all the black millionaire athletes. They seem to have no problems with struggling.

Reply
14
Related
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Indianapolis Recorder

Smith: ‘I’m sorry, (Judge) Jackson’

The political theater surrounding the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has often been equally amusing and frustrating, especially because the outcome is pre-determined given Democratic control of the Senate. The only suspense is whether any Republicans will vote for her. Presidents have made 165...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Girls#African American Women#Senate#Racism#Virginians#The Supreme Court
The Independent

Voices: Democrats abandoned Ketanji Brown Jackson. Black women came to bear witness

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
SOCIETY
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy