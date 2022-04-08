ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Owens fires one-hitter in EHS win

By Matt Kamp
 4 days ago
Edwardsville's Tatum VanRyswyk is congratulated by coach Lori Blade after a triple with one out in the sixth against Belleville West during Thursday's game inside the District 7 Sports Complex. (Matt Kamp/The Intelligencer)

Ryleigh Owens made things quite boring for her fielders on Thursday.

That was a good thing for the Edwardsville Tigers.

Owens fired a one-hitter and struck out 12 in a 4-0 win for the Tigers over the Belleville West Maroons in Southwestern Conference action inside the District 7 Sports Complex.

“I know being on the other side of it, it can be boring at times to be a fielder. I know they were ready, though,” Owens said.

They were ready. They just weren’t needed much.

Of the 21 outs recorded Thursday, 12 came via strikeout, seven came on groundouts, including five to third baseman Brooke Tolle, and two came on lineouts to shortstop Avery Hamilton. Owens struck out the side in the second inning.

“Our defense has been playing pretty well and tight. I’m really proud of them,” Owens said.

Edwardsville is now 5-1, including 2-0 in the SWC. Belleville West is 6-4, including 1-1 in the SWC.

Owens needed just 90 pitches – 66 were for strikes – for her second complete game of the season and first seven-inning shutout. It was her fifth career shutout, including the third of seven innings.

Over her last three starts, Owens has gone 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 16 innings with 28 strikeouts and three walks. She has allowed just three hits over the stretch.

On Thursday, the lone Belleville West hit came on a one-out double by Elise Gibson. She also issued a leadoff walk to Aubrey Weaver in the first.

“Ryleigh threw really, really well. Her location was good. Her movement was good. Belleville West is a team that can hit the ball well, so to shut them out is not easy. She was impressive today,” EHS coach Lori Blade said.

Belleville West is averaging 7.7 runs per game this season.

The 12 strikeouts by Owens matched a career-high. She also had 12 against Breese Central on March 25.

“Everything we’ve been working on was working. We were making sure we were hitting spots. Belleville West is a good hitting team. We were working sequences and staying on top of them,” Owens said.

Though the offense was held in check at times by Belleville West starter Payton Todd, Edwardsville did enough damage with two runs in the first and single tallies in the fourth and sixth innings.

The Tigers finished with eight hits, including two apiece by Owens and Hamilton.

“(Todd) kept us off, but when we hit it, we hit it hard. I thought when we were patient and got a pitch we could hit, we were able to find gaps,” Blade said.

It was Hamilton who got things started in the first, as she reached on an error and then scored on Jillian Lane’s triple to center for the 1-0 lead. Emily Wolff then plated Lane when she reached on an error to make it 2-0.

In the fourth, EHS went ahead 3-0 on an RBI double by Hamilton to score Jilian Hawkes, who was running for Owens after she singled.

The Tigers manufactured their fourth run.

After failing to put down two bunts, Tatum VanRyswyk ripped a triple into right-center.

“I was frustrated with myself. To get that hit, I was really happy,” VanRyswyk said.

Prior to the triple, VanRyswyk was hitless in her previous five at-bats.

“I’ve been struggling with hitting and I felt like I had been letting my team down. I was getting frustrated, so it felt good to get that hit,” VanRyswyk said.

With one out, Zoie Boyd placed a bunt down the third-base line and VanRyswyk broke for home when the throw went to first and scored for the 4-0 lead.

It was the third straight game with at least one RBI for Boyd, who has driven in six during the stretch.

“Tatum fouled some bunts off, which was fine. It gave her a chance to see more pitches. Zoie then put a nice bunt down to get that run in,” Blade said. “We will do what we need to do and that is what this group is really good about.”

Owens took care of the rest with a 1-2-3 seventh to finish off the win in a game that lasted less than 70 minutes.

It was a tough loss for Todd, who went seven innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits with one walk. It was far better outing against EHS, though, compared to last season when she allowed eight runs on eight hits in one inning.

“She had a good spin on her ball,” VanRyswyk said of Todd. “We just had to be patient.”

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Hardy, defense star in EHS win at Busch

ST. LOUIS – Just playing at Busch Stadium is enough to make a memory for high school teams. Cade Hardy took it a step further and put together a first inning to remember. The Edwardsville senior made a diving catch with his back to the infield to save two runs and then roped a two-run triple into right during a six-run first inning to help the Tigers to a 12-0 victory over the Jackson Indians on Sunday afternoon.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

