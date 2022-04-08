ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Southern baseball not taking series against last-place Alcorn State lightly

By JIM KLEINPETER
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be forgivable for Southern to enter this weekend’s series at last-place Alcorn State with an air of superiority. The Braves (2-21, 1-8 in SWAC) are last in the SWAC West Division and by a long way in the major statistical categories: batting average (.206), earned run average (17.31) and...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy