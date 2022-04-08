ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Company will pay you $2,400 to binge 24 hours of true crime documentaries

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvVdb_0f2w9yq100

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A streaming site wants to pay you $2,400 for watching 24 straight hours of crime documentaries.

For the third year in a row MagellanTV has selected a lineup of 32 true crime documentaries for a lucky winner’s viewing and to share on social media.

The person who is hired will watch:

  • “Murder Maps: The Bermondsey Horror”
  • “Murder Maps: The Brides in the Bath Killer”
  • “Murder Maps: In the Shadow of Jack”
  • “Lady Killers: Amelia Dyer”
  • “Lady Killers: Elizabeth Bathory”
  • “The White Widow”
  • “10 Steps to Murder: Peter Morgan”
  • “10 Steps to Murder: Isabella Gossling”
  • “The Writer With No Hands”
  • “Murder of Lee Irving”
  • “What Happened to Holly Barlett?”
  • “Nurses Who Kill: Karen Pedley”
  • “Nurses Who Kill: Paul Novak”
  • “Murder on the Internet: Fatal Targeting”
  • “Murder on the Internet: Social Media Menaces”
  • “21st Century Killer: Shawn Grate”
  • “21st Century Killer: Donna Perry”
  • “Body Snatchers of New York”
  • “The Alps Murders”
  • “Nightclub Killer”
  • “The Family Who Vanished”
  • “Finding Leigh”
  • “Parachute Murder Plot”
  • “Deep Water”
  • “Mistress Mercy: Bound by Guilt”
  • “Mistress Mercy: Breaking Free”
  • “Great Bank Heists”
  • “Behind Bars: Tent City Jail, Phoenix, Arizona”
  • “Behind Bars: Miami Dade County Jail Boot Camp”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Darknet”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Heists”
  • “CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley: Scams”
The winner, along with 100 runners-up, will get a free membership to MagellanTV for one year.

Applications are open through Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET. The contest is open to those 18 and older who live in the United States.

You can click here to apply.

