Denver, CO

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Won't face Rockies

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kershaw is not starting in the team's opening series against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. The Dodgers will...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Video: MLB Game Ends On Controversial Illegal Slide Call

No matter how old the sport is, baseball always seems to occasionally provide you with something you’ve never seen before. Take this afternoon’s interleague game between the Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers, which ended in 10 innings on, of all things, a walk-off illegal slide call. After the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FanSided

Watch: Angel Hernandez screws Braves over by doing Angel Hernandez things

Atlanta Braves fans were not pleased with home plate umpire Angel Hernandez during Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals. One way to know how baseball season has finally arrived is when fans unite to talk about the questionable calls made by umpire Angel Hernandez. Atlanta Braves fans got a taste of it during their fifth game of the season at Truist Park against the rival Washington Nationals.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Exits with hip injury

Fletcher left Monday's game against the Marlins due to left hip tightness. The severity of Fletcher's injury is unknown at this time, so he'll be listed as day-to-day until the team unveils more information. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield could see more opportunities at shortstop if Fletcher is forced to miss significant time.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Not in Saturday's lineup

Diaz will sit Saturday against the Dodgers. Diaz went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's season opener. He'll get a rest day already in the second game of the year, with the Rockies seemingly wanting to ease him into the season following an abbreviated spring schedule. Dom Nunez takes over behind the plate.
DENVER, CO
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Tony Gonsolin
Person
Walker Buehler
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Not starting Sunday

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Miami, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Yastrzemski is 0-for-5 with a walk to begin the season and will take a seat with southpaw Trevor Rogers starting Sunday's series finale. Heliot Ramos, Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater will start from left to right in the outfield for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Exits with apparent injury

Pollock left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right hamstring injury after hitting a single, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Pollock winced after making the turn around first base and appeared to grab his hamstring. The White Sox subsequently confirmed that it was right hamstring tightness that caused his exit. The veteran outfielder is already scheduled to miss time early next week while on the paternity list, so if this is merely a day-to-day problem it may not cost him many games that he wasn't already going to miss. Pollock doesn't have the strongest health track record, however, so a longer-term problem is definitely a possibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Not starting Saturday

Suarez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins. Suarez started Friday's matchup and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Abraham Toro will start at the hot corner and bat fifth Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
#Rockies#Mlb Com#Am 570 La Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Shifts to bench

Moustakas is not in Sunday's lineup against Atlanta. Moustakas started each of the team's first three games of the campaign, and he collected one hit in 10 plate appearances. Colin Moran will draw his first start of the season in Moustakas' absence, playing third base while hitting seventh.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Sitting Saturday

Hicks is not in Saturday's lineup against the Red Sox, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Aaron Judge will slide over to center field as the Yankees shift things around in Game 2 of the season. Hicks' glove should keep him in the mix most days, but the Yankees have nine guys for eight spots, so there will be some off days mixed in when the team is at full health.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' John Brebbia: Placed on bereavement list

Brebbia was placed on the bereavement list Sunday. Brebbia will miss a minimum of three games, meaning he won't be eligible to return until Wednesday's game versus the Padres. The right-hander has allowed just one walk in 1.2 scorless and hitless innings in two appearances this season. Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos was called up to take Brebbia's spot on the roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Heads to bench Sunday

Hosmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona. Hosmer is 6-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs through the first three games of the season, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Caleb Smith pitching for the Diamondbacks. Luke Voit will start at first base while Austin Nola serves as the designated hitter in the series finale.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Not starting Saturday

Fletcher isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Fletcher went 1-for-7 with a triple and an RBI while starting the first two games of the season. Tyler Wade will shift to shortstop while Matt Duffy starts at second base Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Resting Saturday

Bregman will sit Saturday against the Angels. Bregman underwent wrist surgery in November but showed no ill effects in the first two games of the season, going 2-for-4 with a homer in both contests. He won't get the chance to keep that hot streak going in the third game of the year, with the Astros prioritizing managing his workload early in the season. Aledmys Diaz will take over at the hot corner.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Resting Monday

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dickerson will take a seat for the second time in the four-game series after going 1-for-8 with an RBI between starts Friday and Saturday. He still appears locked in as the Cardinals' primary designated hitter, as the lefty-hitting Dickerson is expected to be the team's main option against right-handed pitching, while the lefty-hitting Albert Pujols picks up starts versus lefties. Both Dickerson and Pujols will rest Monday, however, with manager Oliver Marmol electing to give fourth outfielder Lars Nootbaar a look in the DH role against Pirates righty Zach Thompson.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Will Smith: Scratched from lineup

Smith was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies for undisclosed reasons. It's unclear if Smith is dealing with an injury or illness or if the Dodgers have simply decided to lighten his workload following an abbreviated spring training. Austin Barnes will take over behind the plate and would step into a starting role if Smith needs to miss time.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

