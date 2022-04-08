Guardians' Steven Kwan: Draws two walks in MLB debut

Mondesi went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 10-7 loss to the Guardians. It was a rough opening series of the season for Mondesi, who went 2-for-14 with six strikeouts, a steal, one RBI and one run scored. The shortstop has also regularly hit seventh in the order, providing him fewer opportunities at the plate, and thus less chances to make an impact with his legs on the basepaths. He's recorded no less than 15 stolen bases in each of the last four years despite not playing in more than 102 games in any of those seasons.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO