Canfield blanks Benedictine in dominant performance

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield cruised past Cleveland Benedictine 15-0 in boys lacrosse action on Thursday night.

Brenden Parisi tallied a career-high four goals to lead the Cardinals. Andrew Hall notched a hat trick in the win for the Cardinals.

Nicolo Cocca and Crescenzo Scheetz tallied 2 goals while Mason DeBrosse, Ethan Remby, Logan Stansloski and Antonio Maroun added one goal apiece in the victory.

The Cardinal defense was led by Goalie Peyton Nottingham, and defenders Santino Cocca, Hunter Kanotz and Cory Knarr held the Bengals to under 16 shots. Nottingham had five saves and Goalie Sam Pondillo had one save.

Canfield returns to action on Saturday at home against Glen Oak.

The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
