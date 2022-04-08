ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Family and friends come out to support Luke List in first professional Masters start

By Colin Cody
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Several professional golfers call Augusta, Georgia home, and grew up driving past Magnolia Lane with hopes and aspirations of one day playing at Augusta National. Luke List, the latest adopted Augustan is living out his dreams this week with his friends and family by his side.

You could hear the chant, ” let’s go Luke!” loud from the gallery as many came out to support Augusta resident Luke List in his first professional Masters start.

“Yeah following along today and hoping for the best and we’ll see if we can make it to the weekend,” said friend Cary Goldsmith who followed allow with List and his group throughout the day.

His mother, Bony said the only words to describe the feeling of having her son play in the Master is ‘grateful’.

“It’s not everyday your son can be in the big ranks.. and showing his stuff, ” said Bony.

List last competed in the 2005 Masters Tournament as an amateur after finishing as the runner up in the U.S. Amateur Championship, after a 17 year absence he finally makes his return.

” Luke is the best of the best of the best with patience, he perseveres he learns how to take every
experience to take it and build upon it, I learn from him every day,” said his mother , Bony.

After the first round Luke is T77 and is +5 (77).

Augusta National Golf Club celebrates tenth anniversary of women membership

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– This year, Augusta National Golf Club celebrates ten years of welcoming women members. “I’m confident in saying to a person: We are a better club, we are a better organization, and we’re very proud to have women among our membership,” Chairman of ANGC Fred Ridley said. In 2012, Condoleezza Rice and Darla […]
