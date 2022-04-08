ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Whitewater city council hires consultant to assist with fire department transition

By By Harrison Freuck
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3ZEQ_0f2w9VR400

The Whitewater city council has selected a consulting firm to assist with the integration of the fire department and emergency medical services into a new city department.

The city of Whitewater and Whitewater Fire Department, Inc. are in negotiations to transition and integrate those services. The city manager asked the council Thursday night to hear and select a consultant to assist in the transition, and it heard proposals from two firms Thursday.

The Public Consulting Group LLC estimated a six-month cost of $38,500, but the city of Whitewater negotiated the firm down to a cost of about $26,500.

According to the Public Consulting Group’s proposal, the consulting team will employ five people to assist in the transition process. The firm also proposed a five- to six-month timeline for its consulting services.

The consultant’s duties will include several aspects of creating the new department, including helping to hire a chief, setting an organizational and compensation structure, and establishing standards and procedures.

A municipally run fire department would benefit firefighters and EMTs with competitive wages and benefits, a memo in the council’s meeting packet stated. It would also allow for more direct oversight and greater accountability of department employees in regards to fire department performance and the use of tax dollars for department operations, the memo states.

Comments / 0

Related
On Target News

Shelbyville City Council Fires City Manager

The City of Shelbyville is looking for a new City Manager after the City Council removed Josh Ray from the position, effectively immediately. Shelbyville city leaders will name an interim City Manager later this week. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitewater, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Whitewater, WI
Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Fire department's future, KOA RV park on Crystal River Council agenda

A fresh plan for an RV park, and the future of the city fire department are on the agenda for Crystal River City Council’s upcoming meeting. Council members will call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, at City Hall, 123 NW U.S. 19, Crystal River. For more information about the meeting and how to watch it live online, visit crystalriverfl.org/meetings.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
FOX Carolina

City Council approves therapy dog for Mauldin Police Department

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin City Council approved a new member of the police department on Monday night. The Mauldin Police Department asked the council to approve funds needed to add a therapy dog to their team. The department said a study they did showed that a therapy dog could help them serve the community. The dog would help officers in critical situations and attend community events like school visits.
MAULDIN, SC
WAND TV

Decatur Fire Department to flush and test city fire hydrants

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In collaboration with the Decatur Water Department, Decatur Fire Department crews, will be flushing and flow testing approximately 1200 city fire hydrants during the month of April. According to city officials the process will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is...
DECATUR, IL
KVIA

City of Deming and the fire department reach agreement over wages

DEMING, New Mexico -- After a two month long battle, the city of Deming and its firefighters have reached an agreement of a 9% wage increase. • Firefighter/EMT Basic moving from $12 to $13.16 per hour. • Firefighter/EMT Intermediate from $12.84 to $14. • Firefighter/EMT (paramedic) from $13.60 to $14.82.
DEMING, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#Consulting Services#Consulting Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane City Council will 'hire ahead' to fill police ranks

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved a “hire ahead” program for police that some members would also like to see instituted in the fire department to reduce high overtime costs. According to city records, the fire department’s monthly uniform overtime run rate increased...
HEALTH SERVICES
Junction City Daily Union

Junction City Fire Department hires operations chief

Chief Jason Lankas of the Junction City Fire Department announced the department promoted Ian Strickland into the position of operations chief. Lankas said after he was promoted to fire chief, the position for operations chief opened up, so the department started taking applications last month. He said the department received three applications, with two from staff within the Junction City Fire Department and one outside the department.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
GazetteXtra

City of Janesville hires Jimsi Kuborn as economic development director

JANESVILLE The city of Janesville has a new economic development director whose experiences range from leading economic development groups in Rockford, Ill. and Texas to directing marketing for an opera house in Chicago. In an announcement, the city of Janesville said Jimsi Kuborn will start work May 2 in Janesville as the city's economic development director, marking a return to the Midwest after a stint running a local economic development...
JANESVILLE, WI
KSLTV

Spanish Fork hires Fire Department, EMS Chief

SPANISH FORK, Utah – A veteran firefighter from Utah County will lead the Spanish Fork Fire and EMS Department. The city hired Edward Hales to be that new department’s first full-time chief. The city recently combined EMS and the Fire Department into a single agency. Hales previously worked...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Victoria Advocate

City of Victoria’s police and fire departments to host Lunch and Learn

The City of Victoria’s police and fire departments will host a monthly “Lunch and Learn” event at the Victoria County Public Health Department. On the second Wednesday of each month, community members will have the opportunity to meet with public safety specialists, ask questions and receive free health screenings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VICTORIA, TX
The Daily Record

Orrville Fire Department adopts PulsePoint AED register for city

ORRVILLE — On April 1, the Orrville Fire Department will adopt PulsePoint AED to further the commitment to create a healthy and civically engaged community. PulsePoint AED allows users to register publicly available automated external defibrillators (AEDs), which can be located on a map in the app for quick access during a cardiac emergency. Early application of bystander CPR and rapid defibrillation from an AED have proven to be crucial in improving a person’s chance of surviving sudden cardiac arrest.
ORRVILLE, OH
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy