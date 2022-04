LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate State Senator Carol Blood announced her running mate Sunday. Blood chose former Nebraska Senator Al Davis. Davis was a founding member of the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska. He also served six years on the Cattlemen's Beef Board and is currently a board member for the Nebraska Farmer’s Union and Local Leader for Family Farm Action.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO