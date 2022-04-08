Warming back to near record highs. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, April 7th

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday! Today was much calmer than yesterday, with much less rain across the area, but clouds have been present. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions persisting throughout tonight, with more cloud cover likely throughout Friday. Tomorrow also starts a cooling trend, with temperatures remaining below average through Tuesday. Most of the lowlands can expect highs in the low 50s tomorrow, with higher elevations likely not exceeding the upper 40s. A stray rain shower or two is possible in the afternoon, but showers become much more likely after sunset. For the mountains, temperatures after sunset will generally be cold enough to sustain snowfall, whereas for the lowlands, rain will be the main precipitation type until early Saturday morning, when temperatures start to fall to around freezing. Isolated showers will continue throughout Saturday, and as lowland highs warm to the low 40s, precip will likely be a rain/snow mix rather than all snow or all rain. Mountains, especially at the highest elevations, will see these showers more consistently than the lowlands, and will remain as snow throughout the day due to colder temperatures. Overnight lows into Sunday fall below freezing point across the area, so showers for all will be light snow by Sunday morning. Precipitation will start to die off as we head into Sunday afternoon. When all is said and done, lowlands will see less than an inch of snow accumulation, due to the mixing with rain as well as warmer air and ground temperatures. Along the western mountain ridges, accumulations could amount to about 2 to 4 inches, and for the highest peaks, snowfall could total more than 4 inches. Since this snow will be light and slowly accumulating throughout the weekend, there are currently no winter alerts issued for the system. Starting next week, temperatures will be back on the rise, reaching the upper 60s by Wednesday, but showers are possible as we head into midweek.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 18 DAYS AGO