YoungBoy Never Broke Again, fresh off the release of his and DaBaby’s Better Than You project, has unveiled the official video for his new track “Holy.”. The latest from the Baton Rouge artist arrives just two days after the release of “I Got the Bag,” the video for which enlisted the directorial services of Fly Guy Nick. See the new “Holy” video, also directed by Nick, up top. As fans will note, the latest YoungBoy clip features a cameo from Jazlyn Mychelle.

MUSIC ・ 25 DAYS AGO