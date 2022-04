Apple TV+ is having quite the year of television so far, gathering acclaim for shows like Ben Stiller’s “Severance” and “WeCrashed,” with Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, and is sure to receive attention for strong upcoming series including “Shining Girls” starring Elisabeth Moss and “Slow Horses” featuring Gary Oldman. The connective tissue there is obviously a lot of stars and talent attaching themselves to their big projects. “Roar” isn’t much different. It’s a darkly comic feminist fables anthology and the cast is stacked. Nicole Kidman leads the charge with Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Weaver, Issa Rae, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward also feature in their own individual episodes.

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO