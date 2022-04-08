S.Korean stocks set for first weekly fall in a month

* Latam currencies rise for third straight week * EM currencies and stocks set for best week since September 2021 * Russian's central bank holds rates steady (Adds comment; updates prices, details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as markets assessed talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that ended without big surprises. Optimism around peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had seen emerging markets rally strongly over the last two days, putting stocks and currencies on course for their best week since September 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday there would be "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Investors remained nervous about any potential hit to China's already wobbly economy, and subsequently to materials demand, which could hurt commodity exporters in Latin America. MSCI's index of Latam currencies rose 0.5% and was on course for third straight week of gains, as the region benefited from surging commodity prices as a result of sanctions on Russia, albeit at the cost of surging inflation. "Even with commodities off the boil, inflation in the next few months in EM will be high and volatile, keeping investors out of receivers," Citigroup strategists said. Currencies of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia rose 0.8% and 0.2% respectively, tracking higher oil prices, while Brazil's real gained 0.5%. In Argentina, the heavily controlled peso edged 0.2% lower. The country's Senate voted late on Thursday to approve a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, converting the agreement into law and ensuring that the economically battered country can avoid another messy default. But, a key part of the government coalition is against the agreement, something which increases the risks of Argentina failing to meet the targets and making the program less credible and hence less effective in anchoring expectations, Citi strategists said. Chile's peso fell 0.6% as its fourth quarter GDP rise at 12% missed expectation for a 13% jump. Falling copper prices also hurt. Elsewhere, Russia's central bank held the key interest rate at 20% and bank governor Elivra Nabiullina said inflation would remain elevated for some time. "There is a little bit of a bright hope that they're going to open up the Russian stock market on Monday and some people are extrapolating it as a sign that maybe there is a move towards at least a ceasefire and perhaps some kind of a diplomatic agreement," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management. Aiding sentiment, Russian bond payment averted a historic sovereign default and calmed investor worries about its ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions imposed by the West. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1122.28 0.12 MSCI LatAm 2496.30 2.24 Brazil Bovespa 115158.94 1.84 Mexico IPC 54755.01 0.72 Chile IPSA 4854.44 1.35 Argentina MerVal 88984.04 -0.738 Colombia COLCAP 1545.21 0.15 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0172 0.38 Mexico peso 20.3696 0.71 Chile peso 803.9 -0.61 Colombia peso 3814.76 0.16 Peru sol 3.781 -0.82 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.6600 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 199.5 1.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

MARKETS ・ 24 DAYS AGO