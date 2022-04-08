ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

S.Korean stocks set for first weekly fall in a month

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Friday, set to mark their first weekly fall in a month, as the U.S. monetary tightening and Ukraine crisis woes weighed on markets. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 6.14 points, or 0.23%, to 2,689.72 as of 0132 GMT, after rising as much 0.60% in early trade. The index has fallen nearly 2% for the week after three weekly gains. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.15% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.32%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.03%. ** Local stock market reversed course as foreigners' selloff continued amid persistent Russia-Ukraine risks and China's COVID-19 lockdowns, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities. ** Amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would undertake bigger interest rate hikes, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Thursday provided a somewhat dovish counterpoint. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 84.6 billion won ($69.15 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,223.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.29%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,223.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its, one-month contract was quoted at 1,223.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 point to 105.46. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 2.933%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.117%. ($1 = 1,223.3800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil price benchmarks fall below $100, first time in weeks

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled more than 6% on Tuesday to their lowest in almost three weeks, as Russia suggested it would allow a revival of the Iran nuclear deal to go forward and as traders worried growing pandemic lockdowns in China could dent demand. Both...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock#Seoul#Kospi#South Korean#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Lg Energy Solution#The Federal Reserve#Chicago Fed#Atlanta Fed
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls by most in seven weeks as commodities tumble

TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index on Monday tumbled by more than 1% as tentative signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks weighed on the shares of energy and materials companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 281.05 points, or 1.3%, at 21,180.78,...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging market currencies, stocks head to best week in over 6 months

* Latam currencies rise for third straight week * EM currencies and stocks set for best week since September 2021 * Russian's central bank holds rates steady (Adds comment; updates prices, details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar March 18 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies rose on Friday as markets assessed talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Russia-Ukraine conflict that ended without big surprises. Optimism around peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had seen emerging markets rally strongly over the last two days, putting stocks and currencies on course for their best week since September 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday there would be "consequences" if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. Investors remained nervous about any potential hit to China's already wobbly economy, and subsequently to materials demand, which could hurt commodity exporters in Latin America. MSCI's index of Latam currencies rose 0.5% and was on course for third straight week of gains, as the region benefited from surging commodity prices as a result of sanctions on Russia, albeit at the cost of surging inflation. "Even with commodities off the boil, inflation in the next few months in EM will be high and volatile, keeping investors out of receivers," Citigroup strategists said. Currencies of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia rose 0.8% and 0.2% respectively, tracking higher oil prices, while Brazil's real gained 0.5%. In Argentina, the heavily controlled peso edged 0.2% lower. The country's Senate voted late on Thursday to approve a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund, converting the agreement into law and ensuring that the economically battered country can avoid another messy default. But, a key part of the government coalition is against the agreement, something which increases the risks of Argentina failing to meet the targets and making the program less credible and hence less effective in anchoring expectations, Citi strategists said. Chile's peso fell 0.6% as its fourth quarter GDP rise at 12% missed expectation for a 13% jump. Falling copper prices also hurt. Elsewhere, Russia's central bank held the key interest rate at 20% and bank governor Elivra Nabiullina said inflation would remain elevated for some time. "There is a little bit of a bright hope that they're going to open up the Russian stock market on Monday and some people are extrapolating it as a sign that maybe there is a move towards at least a ceasefire and perhaps some kind of a diplomatic agreement," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management. Aiding sentiment, Russian bond payment averted a historic sovereign default and calmed investor worries about its ability to honor external debt after harsh sanctions imposed by the West. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1950 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1122.28 0.12 MSCI LatAm 2496.30 2.24 Brazil Bovespa 115158.94 1.84 Mexico IPC 54755.01 0.72 Chile IPSA 4854.44 1.35 Argentina MerVal 88984.04 -0.738 Colombia COLCAP 1545.21 0.15 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0172 0.38 Mexico peso 20.3696 0.71 Chile peso 803.9 -0.61 Colombia peso 3814.76 0.16 Peru sol 3.781 -0.82 Argentina peso (interbank) 109.6600 -0.13 Argentina peso (parallel) 199.5 1.25 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks slide on inflation fears, escalating Ukraine crisis

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, slipping from a three-week high hit in the previous session, hurt by fears of inflation on oil price jump and escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0259 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI dropped 18.18 points, or 0.66%, to 2,716.87. ** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.99% and 2.83%, respectively, to lead declines. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.35%. ** They tracked an overnight selloff on Wall Street as oil prices jumped, while Western leaders began gathering in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russia to halt its conflict. ** President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will seek payment in roubles for natural gas sales from "unfriendly" countries, while its forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv a month into their assault. ** At home, South Korea's nominee for its new central bank chief said on Thursday worries about inflationary and economic risks are mounting and that he would thoroughly review how to manage growth, price pressures and financial imbalances. ** Meanwhile, some $1.1 billion worth Samsung Electronics shares were sold in a block deal by Kookmin Bank on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 371.2 billion won ($304.49 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,220.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.58%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,219.2, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,219.2. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 106.90. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 2.810%. ($1 = 1,219.1000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign inflow in over two months

March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese equities received their biggest weekly foreign inflow in more than two months last week, as a rally on Wall Street boosted risk appetite, while some investors also bought back beaten-down growth stocks. Posting their biggest weekly purchase since Jan. 7, overseas investors bought Japanese stocks...
STOCKS
Forbes

Can Kohl’s Stock Rebound After Falling 9% In A Month?

Kohl’s stock (NYSE: KSS), a department store that features apparel, footwear, accessories, soft home products, and housewares targeted to middle-income customers, has seen its stock decline by almost 9% over the last month (about 21 trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which was down almost 6% over the same period. In the recent Q4, Kohl’s generated $6.5 billion of revenue, up 5.8% year-over-year (y-o-y) but down 4.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019. That said, Kohl’s revenue did not recover as robustly as many other department-store chains, due in part to supply-chain challenges. In fact, Kohl’s rival Macy’s comparable sales grew 6% in its Q4, compared to Q4 2019, whereas Kohl’s sales declined over the same period. The bright point of the report was the company’s adjusted earnings per share which reached $2.20 in Q4 2021. While this figure was down marginally from the prior year, when Kohl’s booked significant one-time tax benefits, but was up 11% from the fourth quarter of 2019.
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks track Wall Street higher on hawkish Fed comments

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for a second session on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to curb inflation fanned gains on Wall Street, especially in technology stocks, and lifted investor sentiment in Asia. ** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 20.12 points, or 0.74%, at 2,730.12, as of 0137 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.43% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.81%, while LG Chem rose 1.42% and Naver climbed 1.03%. ** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched. ** War nerves surrounding Ukraine weren't getting worse in the past day or two and are offering some temporary relief to investors, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 0.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,213.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.35% higher than its previous close at 1,218.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,213.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,213.2. ** The KOSPI dropped 8.31% so far this year, but lost 1.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 359.14 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 532. ** The won lost 2.1% against the dollar so far this year. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Japan's Machinery Orders Fall For First Time In 5 Months

Japan's core machinery orders slipped for the first time in five months in January, a worrying sign for an economy already facing heightened pressure from the Ukraine war and high energy and raw material prices. The decline in core orders hurts hopes that a pickup in business spending will support...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Gold Slips On Stronger Dollar, Set For Biggest Weekly Fall Since Nov

Gold dipped on Friday as the dollar strengthened, with prices on course for their biggest weekly fall in nearly four months as some of the safe-haven demand spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine cooled. Spot gold was down 0.3% to $1,937.40 per ounce, as of 1147 GMT. U.S. gold futures...
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks bounce back despite hawkish Fed views

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares bounced back on Tuesday, defying overnight weakness on Wall Street as investors shrugged off Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and sought bargains. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0247 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI gained 21.02 points, or 0.78%, to 2,707.07, rebounding from a 0.78% decline on Monday. ** Leading the gains, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.57% and 0.82%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 1.94%. ** Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively." ** Meanwhile, oil prices rose after some European Union members were reported to be considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil amid jitters over attacks on Saudi oil facilities. ** "Powell's tone was more aggressive than usual but the remarks did not diverge much from other Fed board members ... Investors are seen to have digested the news and are on bargain-hunting after Monday's sell-off," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 136.1 billion won ($111.42 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,222.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.51%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,220.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,220.8. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.26 point to 107.15. ** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.3 basis points to 2.814%. ($1 = 1,221.4600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy