S.Korean stocks set for first weekly fall in a month
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Friday, set to mark their first weekly fall in a month, as the U.S. monetary tightening and Ukraine crisis woes weighed on markets. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 6.14 points, or 0.23%, to 2,689.72 as of 0132 GMT, after rising as much 0.60% in early trade. The index has fallen nearly 2% for the week after three weekly gains. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.15% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.32%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.03%. ** Local stock market reversed course as foreigners' selloff continued amid persistent Russia-Ukraine risks and China's COVID-19 lockdowns, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities. ** Amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would undertake bigger interest rate hikes, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Thursday provided a somewhat dovish counterpoint. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 84.6 billion won ($69.15 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,223.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.29%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,223.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its, one-month contract was quoted at 1,223.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 point to 105.46. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 2.933%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.5 basis points to 3.117%. ($1 = 1,223.3800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)
