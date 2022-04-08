Sterck, Gulick chosen for inaugural volleyball Classic

BILLINGS — Kalispell volleyball players Sidney Gulick and Savanna Sterck have been selected for the inaugural East-West Montana All-Star Classic set for June 18 in Lockwood.

Glacier’s Gulick and Flathead’s Sterck were selected to the West team, as announced by the Midland Roundtable. The West will be guided by Gulick’s future college coach, Mareen Boyles of Carroll College.

Gulick was first-team All-State and the Western AA player of the year after averaging 4.38 kills, 3.78 digs and 5.19 points per set. Sterck was second-team All-State after averaging 3.27 kills and 3.95 points per set, and is set to play at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.

Both players helped their teams to last fall’s State AA tournament.

The East All-Stars will be coached by Rocky Mountain coach Yang Yang and feature Eastern AA player of the year Tennisen Hiller of state champion Great Falls CMR.

State A champion Billings Central will be represented by Maria Stewart, and State B champion Huntley Project had three players selected.

The complete teams are below:

West

Sidney Gulick, Glacier

Paige Sawyer, Missoula Sentinel

Quincy Frohlich, Missoula Sentinel

Kennedy Pocha, Helena Capital

Savanna Sterck, Flathead

Madeline Gilder, Corvallis

Malia Harris, Anaconda

Emma Gunderson, Choteau

Shelbey Klein, Ennis

East

Kara Pospisil, Billings Senior

Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR

Jordan Olson-Keck, Billings Skyview

Madi Ramsey, Billings West

Ryan Eddins, Gallatin

Maria Stewart, Billings Central

Josie Hasler, Huntley Project

Macee Murphy, Huntley Project

Greta Peterson, Huntley Project