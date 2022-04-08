Sterck, Gulick chosen for inaugural volleyball Classic
BILLINGS — Kalispell volleyball players Sidney Gulick and Savanna Sterck have been selected for the inaugural East-West Montana All-Star Classic set for June 18 in Lockwood.
Glacier’s Gulick and Flathead’s Sterck were selected to the West team, as announced by the Midland Roundtable. The West will be guided by Gulick’s future college coach, Mareen Boyles of Carroll College.
Gulick was first-team All-State and the Western AA player of the year after averaging 4.38 kills, 3.78 digs and 5.19 points per set. Sterck was second-team All-State after averaging 3.27 kills and 3.95 points per set, and is set to play at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
Both players helped their teams to last fall’s State AA tournament.
The East All-Stars will be coached by Rocky Mountain coach Yang Yang and feature Eastern AA player of the year Tennisen Hiller of state champion Great Falls CMR.
State A champion Billings Central will be represented by Maria Stewart, and State B champion Huntley Project had three players selected.
The complete teams are below:
West
Sidney Gulick, Glacier
Paige Sawyer, Missoula Sentinel
Quincy Frohlich, Missoula Sentinel
Kennedy Pocha, Helena Capital
Savanna Sterck, Flathead
Madeline Gilder, Corvallis
Malia Harris, Anaconda
Emma Gunderson, Choteau
Shelbey Klein, Ennis
East
Kara Pospisil, Billings Senior
Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR
Jordan Olson-Keck, Billings Skyview
Madi Ramsey, Billings West
Ryan Eddins, Gallatin
Maria Stewart, Billings Central
Josie Hasler, Huntley Project
Macee Murphy, Huntley Project
Greta Peterson, Huntley Project
Comments / 0