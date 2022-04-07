De’Vion Harmon announces return for 2022 season with Oregon Ducks

One of the Oregon Ducks’ leading scorers from the 2021-22 season has announced that he has “unfinished business” and will be coming back for more.

De’Vion Harmon, who was a starting guard for the Ducks in all but one game last season, will return to the team for the 2022 season and barring a surprise return from point guard Will Richardson, Harmon will likely be the leading returning scorer next season.

Last year, Harmon averaged 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 31.4 points per game. After transferring to Oregon from Oklahoma, he will now act as one of the veterans on the team that could have a nice returning core, should the likely players decide to join him and come back to Eugene. That could be N’Faly Dante, Quincy Guerrier, Rivaldo Soares, and potentially Will Richardson, though he is less likely at this point.

The Ducks also have an incredibly talented recruiting class coming in, with 5-star Kel’el Ware and 5-star Dior Johnson on the way this offseason.

With Harmon leading the way in the backcourt, the Ducks should have a pretty high ceiling in 2022.

