AUGUSTA, Ga. — The key to seeing a hole in one at the Masters, it turns out, is not being in the right place at the right time. It is being in the same place, all the time. Lindsay Brown will offer this advice to anyone coming to Augusta National. If you look carefully at the videos from every ace at the 16th hole since 2004 — and, trust me on this, I’ve given them all the Zapruder Film treatment — you’ll find her.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO