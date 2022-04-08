Energized Flowery Branch baseball program building off recent wins, looks to improve region standing going into the playoffs

Flowery Branch's Jackson Freeman (23) delivers a first-inning pitch against East Hall on April 7, 2022 in Gainesville. - photo by Bill Murphy

Confidence is becoming contagious for Flowery Branch’s baseball squad.

Stringing together winning streaks during the most important part of the season has a way of doing that.

And for the Falcons (12-8, 6-4 Region 8-4A) it’s a constant grind that they’re handling with a smile and jovial spirit in the dugout.

On the heels of two big wins against No. 10 Jefferson last week, Flowery Branch returned to the field for the first time in six days with a 17-5 win against East Hall in Gainesville.

With the win, Flowery Branch sits in fourth place in the region standings.

With eight games left in the regular season, there’s ample opportunity for the Falcons to get up to the second spot by the time the season ends, which would mean a home playoff series at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex.

This is a drastic turn in the demeanor for the Falcons after three tough losses to top-ranked North Oconee and another to open the series last week against the Dragons.

“We faced a little adversity there a couple weeks ago, didn’t play well for 7 or 8 days,” Flowery Branch coach Joey Ray said. “We needed one or two guys, someone to step up.”

More than a few stepped up in the latest win against East Hall. The Falcons had eight players drive in runs and finished with 17 hits.

Connor Edwards and Kade Smallwood both finished 3 for 3 at the plate and combined for seven RBIs.

Senior left fielder Jake Beaver had a triple and double for the Falcons and scored twice.

Austin Bourrie, Nick Linkowski, Kyle Adamec and Mason Compton each drove in a pair of runs for the Falcons, who started the game fast with six runs in the second inning.

“Right now, we have great energy in the dugout and everyone is staying in the game,” Smallwood said.

Then in the fifth inning, the Falcons pushed their final six runs across the plate to secure the win in five innings.

Flowery Branch had runners on first and second base with no outs in the first inning.

However, a nice snag on a line drive by East Hall short stop Luke Barton, who then stepped on second base and threw to first for the final out of the inning.

The Vikings (7-14, 3-7 Region 8-4A) rallied back with all five of their runs in the bottom of the second, led by a two-run hit from Cooper Williamson and three-run double by Haden Brock.

However, Flowery Branch’s pitching staff settled down after a shaky start.

Freshman David Miller entered in the third inning. The left-hander threw three innings and allowed four hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Now, Flowery Branch turns around and plays a doubleheader against East Hall on Friday in South Hall.

The Falcons still have three-game series remaining on the schedule against Madison County and Chestatee.

However, Ray is confident in the fact that a difficult early-season schedule has prepared his club for the rest of the regular season and any bonus games in the postseason.

“We may not be the most talented team in the country, but we have kids we can play at a high level everyday,” Ray said. “It took them a little while to realize we don’t have to play perfect, we just have to play hard.”