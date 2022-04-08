ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors speak out against proposal to add 'glamping' tents to Wheatley Heights camp

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sjy5S_0f2w5xWm00

Dozens of Long Islanders filled the Town of Huntington Board Room Thursday to argue against a proposal to bring high-end overnight camping to Wheatley Heights.

The plan would put 25 tents on the 140-acre property of the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts--a day program for children.

Community members are concerned about noise, fire hazards and the possibility of trespassers near their home with adults camping there.

Joe Levy, the Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts' chief operating officer and director of security, says they have 24-hour security on property.

He also says the proposed camp sites would be at least 250 feet from any neighboring properties.

Noise levels would also be monitored and any overnight guests will have to be registered members of Usdan.

"Our guests are here to experience the arts education program that Usdan has to offer," Levy says. "They're not interested in going into the neighborhood from here."

The originally plan called for 70 "glamping" tents, but the camp significantly cut it back to 25 tents.

Still, residents said at the meeting that "one tent is one tent too many," and they requested the application be denied.

If the plan is approved, Usdan could come back in a year requesting permission to build more tents.

Comments / 1

