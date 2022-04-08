ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind conditions help fire grow at White Hall paper mill

By Gary Burton Jr.
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A windy Thursday turned a small fire into a big one at the Twin River Paper company in White hall.

Redfield Fire Chief Danny Akines say every fire agency in Jefferson County responded to the Twin River paper company of 1701 Jefferson Parkway to a report of a machine fire at around 12 noon, but the fire was bundles of recycled cardboard that caught fire.

The company is interviewing employees in their investigation to determine exactly how the fire started.

Chief Akines says the fire will burn for days and crews will have to monitor it to prevent it from spreading to the paper company building.

Crews responded Thursday to paper mill fire in White Hall

“It’s just going to continue to contain heat and when you think you got it out, you let it sit and dry a little bit and the sun comes out it’s just going to catch back on fire,” said Akines.

The fire also spread and caused an 18-wheeler to catch fire and sparked 2 grass/brush fires across the street from the paper company.

Chief Akines says “the wind conditions today are what caused it to spread. It’ll be hard to put out. Any burning anywhere is going to be hard with this kind of wind.”

Thursday’s wind speeds reached 21mph and gusted at 35mph, with very dry airmass. Chief Akines says people often ignore the weather conditions, which causes fires that could have been prevented.

He adds that “this year alone with the winds we’ve had and the dry conditions and with the forestry, we’ve probably responded out to 600 fires that could have been prevented.”

There were no injuries reported and now only the Hardin Volunteer Fire Department is monitoring the fire.

FOX 16 News

