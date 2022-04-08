ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What fans should know for Yankees opening day game

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewEcP_0f2w5Qav00

Yankees fans are gearing up for opening day on Friday after delays on Thursday caused by rainy weather.

On Friday, the Yankees will face off against their rival the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. Friday and mobile tickets must be downloaded before entering the stadium.

Pre-game ceremonies will start at 12:30 p.m. for eager fans and the game will officially begin at 1:05 p.m.

Ticketholders who can’t make Friday’s game due to the rescheduling can exchange their tickets for regular season games at Yankee Stadium based on availability.

Fans can avoid traffic in the area by taking mass transit including MTA subways, busses, and the Metro North.

This is the first time the Yankees and Red Sox have met on opening day since 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

New York Yankees: Brett Gardner waiting for the call

It is seemingly a matter of time before Brett Gardner returns to the New York Yankees. He has generated some interest in free agency, with the Blue Jays specifically having been reportedly looking to bring him in, but Gardner has seemingly been clear about where he wants to be. As he has spent his entire career in pinstripes, it is not a surprise that he wants to return to New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Bronx, NY
City
Gates, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Has Warm Interaction with Teary-Eyed Iglesias

For most Dodgers fans, yesterday was Opening Day. For Rockies shortstop José Iglesias, it was much more than just Opening Day. In the bottom of the second innings, Iglesias hit a routine single to plate Connor Joe and give the Rockies a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers. It was Iglesias’ first hit since the passing of his father. There was brief pause in play so the understandably emotional Iglesias could collect himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez makes boneheaded comment on Sunday Night Baseball

The KayRod broadcast made its debut on Sunday night during Red Sox vs Yankees, with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez taking centerstage. A-Rod stole the show. The KayRod broadcast made its debut to mixed reviews, with some not liking that it was a blatant copy of the Manningcast broadcast for Monday Night Football, only with two men who quite clearly don’t have the same camaraderie as Eli and Peyton.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Says He’s Breaking News: MLB World Reacts

Watch out, MLB world, some big news might be coming on ESPN2 tonight. This evening is the debut of the “KayRod” broadcast, hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez on ESPN2. Earlier today, Rodriguez teased the broadcast, saying he will be “breaking” news during the telecast on ESPN2....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Subway#The Boston Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

NYC Mayor Adams gives Yankees, Mets an Opening Day gift

There has been plenty of buzz about what could happen if members of the New York Yankees and New York Mets couldn’t take the field in home games because of their vaccination status conflicting with COVID-19 policies enacted in the Bronx, Queens, and other boroughs around the New York City metropolitan area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Orioles policies at the ballpark this year

Another year of Orioles baseball is here. When you go to Oriole Park at Camden Yards this year, there are some policies you'll need to review before you head to the ballpark. • Cashless Policy: Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be a completely cashless ballpark in 2022. In conjunction.
BALTIMORE, MD
News 12

Abandoned bar located on Hudson River barge catches fire

An abandoned bar located on a barge in the Hudson River in Newburgh caught fire overnight. Fire officials tell News 12 the two-alarm fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. The bar, formerly known as Gully's, has been closed for several years. The cause of the fire has not been released...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Multiple people shot at New York City subway station

NEW YORK (AP) - Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy