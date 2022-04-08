What fans should know for Yankees opening day game

Yankees fans are gearing up for opening day on Friday after delays on Thursday caused by rainy weather.

On Friday, the Yankees will face off against their rival the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. Friday and mobile tickets must be downloaded before entering the stadium.

Pre-game ceremonies will start at 12:30 p.m. for eager fans and the game will officially begin at 1:05 p.m.

Ticketholders who can’t make Friday’s game due to the rescheduling can exchange their tickets for regular season games at Yankee Stadium based on availability.

Fans can avoid traffic in the area by taking mass transit including MTA subways, busses, and the Metro North.

This is the first time the Yankees and Red Sox have met on opening day since 2013.