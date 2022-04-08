ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cold, rainy start to weekend with chance for wintry mix

By AJ Colby
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW) – Spring temperatures turn chilly tonight. Spotty light showers are possible through the remainder of the night with patchy fog. Here’s...

fox8.com

