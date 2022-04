BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for public assistance in identifying suspects in connection with a shooting in South Baltimore. Officers on patrol on March 27 responded to a report of gunfire in the 2600 block of Northshire Drive around 2 p.m. There, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot in the back of the head. He was hospitalized in critical condition. Baltimore Police released surveillance footage Monday of three suspects in connection with the shooting. The footage shows three men walking down a street. One of the suspects is seen putting a firearm into a bag. Anyone with information on either or all three of the suspects is asked to contact police at 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO