MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oak Glen showed Monday why its softball team has one of the most feared lineups across West Virginia. The Golden Bears amassed 17 hits, six of which went for extra bases, and they scored multiple runs in four of their final five trips to the plate to defeat Morgantown 13-6 at ISS Field at Anker Fields Complex.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO