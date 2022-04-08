ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police confiscate illegal guns in 3 separate traffic stops

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Illegal guns were confiscated by Madison Police Department officers in three separate traffic stops this week, the agency announced Thursday. MPD Chief Shon Barnes said one of his top priorities is getting guns off the streets. “I do think that this community is a lot...

www.nbc15.com

