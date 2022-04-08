Oprah Winfrey will interview Viola Davis in Netflix special

Oprah’s net worth is astronomical, and so are her accolades. Oprah Winfrey‘s eponymous talk show ran for a whopping 25 seasons (and only ended because she wanted it to), winning 47 Daytime Emmys while producing countless iconic interview moments (who can forget Tom Cruise on the couch?), as well as making full-fledged stars out of Dr. Phil McGraw, Dr. Oz and others. She has her own magazine (now all-digital), her own TV network and an indelible influence on culture, from her Book Club picks to her Favorite Things finds. And unlike so many celebs these days, her net worth is completely self-made.
