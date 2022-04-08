ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey will interview Viola Davis in Netflix special

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 7 (UPI) — Netflix announced on Thursday the special “Oprah + Viola” will premiere on April 22. The 48-minute special will feature Oprah Winfrey in conversation with Viola Davis. Davis...

gephardtdaily.com

