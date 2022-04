It’s been over three months now since a devastating tornado ripped through Western Kentucky. For farmers in the area, cleanup efforts continue as planting season approaches. “One of the farmers in our area said they had $600,000 worth of damage, and he felt like the storm missed him,” explains Chad Lee, University of Kentucky Extension Professor for Grain Crops, giving some perspective as to what farmers in the area are dealing with.

PRINCETON, KY ・ 20 DAYS AGO