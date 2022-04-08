WATCH: Golf ball-sized hail in Chowan County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tornado Watch has been taken down and is no longer in effect for all of Eastern North Carolina. Two separate tornado warned storms developed between 6 and 6:30 pm and lasted until 6:45 pm. The first developed over northeastern Bertie county, near Colerain and Trap. The second started showing signs of rotation in southern Wayne county near Mount Olive and Seven Springs. Both tornado warnings were radar indicated.

5 DAYS AGO