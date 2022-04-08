WATCH: Golf ball-sized hail in Chowan County

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture says another commercial poultry operation in Wayne County has been exposed to avian flu. A Democratic candidate for US Senate paid a visit to Eastern Carolina Thursday. NC African American women elected to judicial positions reflect on Jackson’s confirmation. Updated: 5 hours ago.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolina State University says the initiative is set to start with an April 23 event in Greensboro and could expand to more locations in the fall. “We […]
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
SELMA, NC (WNCN) – Hundreds of people are expected to travel to North Carolina this weekend as former president Donald Trump will be hosting his “Save America Rally,” endorsing candidates running for the upcoming 2022 elections. The event is scheduled to be held at “The Farm at...
A band of severe thunderstorms moving east across the Southern United States came through Warren County on Tuesday, leading to storm damage and at least four tornadoes in the area. The storm began around 11 a.m., as local schools were in the middle of early dismissal procedures. Vicksburg Warren School...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tornado Watch has been taken down and is no longer in effect for all of Eastern North Carolina. Two separate tornado warned storms developed between 6 and 6:30 pm and lasted until 6:45 pm. The first developed over northeastern Bertie county, near Colerain and Trap. The second started showing signs of rotation in southern Wayne county near Mount Olive and Seven Springs. Both tornado warnings were radar indicated.
NORFOLK, Va. — The numbers "757" are everywhere we look, including businesses and murals. It's part of the culture of Hampton Roads -- all stemming from the area code. However, calling someone is about to look a little different. Beginning on Saturday, April 9, people living in Hampton Roads...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The S word is back in the forecast. A Code Purple has been issued for the Asheville area for Friday and Saturday because of the moisture and cold temperatures. The next moisture chance arrives Friday afternoon with some rain showers. Rain is expected to mix...
CHARLOTTE — Steel maker Nucor Corp. announced on Thursday that it will build a $350 million manufacturing plant in North Carolina, which would be its second in the state. [ALSO READ: ‘Green steel’ heating up in Sweden’s frozen north]. A news release from the Charlotte-based Nucor...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Sound Rivers has another advocate for Eastern Carolina waterways. Samantha Krop is the new Neuse Riverkeeper for the environmental organization. Krop joins Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Jill Howell who both will monitor and protect two watersheds that cover nearly a quarter of the state. “We’re really excited...
The storms that hit eastern Carolina Thursday evening blew over a mobile home in Bertie County with one person inside. A Democratic candidate for US Senate paid a visit to Eastern Carolina Thursday. NC African American women elected to judicial positions reflect on Jackson’s confirmation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Bertie County road is closed Tuesday for maintenance. The Department of Transportation says Charles Taylor Road at mile marker 1.8 near Francis Mill Road and Aulander is closed for a cross-line replacement. The road is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Drivers should use...
It may not snow in Central Florida, but on Wednesday, ice fell from the sky. Hail, ranging from dime to quarter-sized — and even bigger — dropped on parts of Brevard and Volusia counties as wind gusts from a line of severe storms topped 70 mph. Below, you'll...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 10-foot juvenile great white shark weighing roughly 460 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Wednesday evening. According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Crystal was tagged off Lookout Shoals, N.C. on March 14 after circling their ship a few times. In the last 15 […]
The National Weather Service is warning of the possibility of hail, high winds and storms tonight in Stark, Summit and Portage counties. The agency issued a special weather statement around 5:35 p.m. for portions of Portage, western Stark and southeastern Summit counties. The weather statement was in place until 6:15 p.m.
Comments / 0