FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A Massachusetts man accused of raping and impregnating his teenage daughter was recently arrested in Georgia. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, over the weekend, the Fall River Police Department in Massachusetts reached out to the Scorpion Unit with a 14-year-old female victim who was impregnated by her father. The Sheriff’s Office alleges Roque Garcia-Ortiz raped the victim and traveled to Georgia to fly to Puerto Rico, where he has family.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO