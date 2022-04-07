ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Junkie Radio #3249: Bellator 277 guest Corey Anderson, UFC 273 preview, more

By MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here.

On Episode 3,249, the guys welcomed in guest Corey Anderson, who challenges for the light heavyweight title in the 205-pound grand prix final next week at Bellator 277. Plus, they previewed Saturday’s UFC 273 with its two title fights and discussed the latest MMA news. Tune in!

Stream or download this and all episodes of MMA Junkie Radio over at OmnyStudio. You can also catch it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. A new episode of the podcast is released every Monday and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns, upset potential in title fights

What would be the most shocking result at UFC 273 this coming Saturday night?. This week on a roundtable edition of Between the Links, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew discuss this weekend’s PPV event in Jacksonville, Fla., including Alexander Volkanovski vs. “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung featherweight title fight, the bantamweight unification bout between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan, and Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Anderson
theScore

Jedrzejczyk to return for Zhang rematch at UFC 275

Joanna Jedrzejczyk will return to the Octagon on June 11 at UFC 275 against Zhang Weili in a rematch of their 2020 thriller, UFC official Hunter Campbell told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Though the fighters haven't received bout agreements yet, Jedrzejczyk and Zhang have both verbally agreed to the contest. Jedrzejczyk,...
UFC
mmanews.com

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 2 Booked For UFC 275

It’s been two years since one of the best fights in MMA history took place between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang at UFC 248, and now the former strawweight champions are ready to run it back. As reported by ESPN on Friday, the rematch between Zhang and Jędrzejczyk...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellator#Combat#Mma Junkie Radio#Omnystudio
mmanews.com

Khamzat Chimaev, Burns Bank Big After UFC 273 Slugfest

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns put on an all-time classic at UFC 273, and they were paid an extra $50k for it. Chimaev faced easily the toughest test of his career against Burns on the UFC 273 main card. It was a back-and-forth war from start to finish, but Chimaev ended up earning a unanimous decision win on the judges’ scorecards.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: UFC 273 'On the Ground:' fight week vlog with Darren Till, Jon Anik, Ian Garry, more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The UFC makes its return to Florida on Saturday for UFC 273, and the excitement around the loaded event is palpable. There’s a genuine buzz behind the card, which will see a pair of championship fights unfold as well as some other key matchups from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE World Champion Trashes AEW Dynamite

It’s not for him? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. For the first time in over two decades, another promotion is getting national air time on a large television network. This is the kind of thing that can open up a lot more spots for several other wrestlers and a lot of them have already come to AEW. However, that does not seem likely for one of them.
WWE
MMAmania.com

BKFC 23 highlights: Mike Richman brutally stops Dave Rickels in two

The bare knuckle boxing action unfolded earlier tonight (Fri., April 8, 2022) at BKFC 23 live on FITE TV from inside Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, as former Bellator MMA standouts Dave Rickels and Mike Richman battled it out in the main event. Adding to the mix was a...
WICHITA, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aljamain Sterling glad to book matchup with 'mentally weak' ex-champ T.J. Dillashaw

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Aljamain Sterling thinks he’s earned a short break. But when he returns, he knows whom he wants to fight. Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) took a split decision from Petr Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) in their UFC 273 co-main event rematch Saturday at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Sterling got a pair of 48-47 scores; a dissenting judge had it 48-47 for Yan.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns speaks out following UFC 273 loss against Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is fired up after his UFC 273 defeat, and following the war he had with Khamzat Chimaev can you blame him?. Burns shared the Octagon with Chimaev on the main card of UFC 273. Depending on who you asked going into the fight, it was either going to be one-way traffic for Chimaev, or Burns was going to be too big of a test.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy