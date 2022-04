(Grand Forks, ND) -- Tuesday evening officers from the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to the 800 black of Standford Rd. for a burgulary in progress. The homeowner confronted the suspects causing two male suspects to flee the area. Responding officers established a perimeter and a K9 unit, Cpl. Ruit and K9 Kade, responded to the area in an attempt to locate the suspects. Cpl. Ruit and Kade were able to establish a track that led to an apartment building approximately 3 blocks away.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 26 DAYS AGO